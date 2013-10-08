Front Porch Digital Executive to Address Content Storage Management as a Service at SMPTE 2013

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Oct. 8, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that its vice president of product management, Andy Hurt, will present a paper at the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences. SMPTE 2013 draws elite and world-renowned technology thought-leaders from motion picture studios, broadcast and distribution networks, production and postproduction communities, software companies, systems integrators, manufacturers, display technologies, distribution providers, over-the-top providers, and others leading the evolving motion-imaging industry. The 30-minute presentation, titled "Building Real-World Media in the Cloud," will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. as part of the "Cloud-based Systems" session.

"SMPTE 2013 is such an important event because so many of the technical experts in the field are gathered in one place. It's the perfect venue for discussing a technology that is equally important for its ability to change the way we do business," Hurt said. "The cloud has been buzzed about for years, and now it's changing content archiving, management, and protection in very real ways. Thanks to cloud technology, advanced CSM has become a much more affordable, practical option for media organizations of all shapes and sizes."

In his session, Hurt will explore the concept of CSM as a cloud service, and how it can overcome the issues of security, bandwidth, storage technology, and cost. He will offer real-life examples of approaches where the cloud is being used successfully for content protection, disaster recovery, and business continuance. Attendees will gain unique insight into the assembly of an integrated workflow that enables high-resolution broadcast content to flow seamlessly through public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Hurt has more than 12 years of experience leading product development, management, strategy, and operations in multiple global technology organizations. He served as senior director of product development and delivery at Level (3) Communications, senior director of product solutions at First Data, and general manager of product operations and finance at DISH Network. Hurt has an MBA in international management from the Fisher Graduate School of International Business at the Monterey Institute of International Studies, and a bachelor's degree in Spanish from the University of Kansas. He is certified as a New Product Development Professional from the Product Development and Management Association.

Andy Hurt, vice president of product management for Front Porch Digital

