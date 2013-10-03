IEEE BTS to Stream 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, Online Registration Now Available

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Oct. 2, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced today that it will stream live the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, taking place Oct. 9-11 at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, enabling virtual attendance from any remote location around the world. As one of the industry's premier conferences on broadcasting technology, the IEEE Broadcast Symposium provides attendees with a comprehensive overview of next-generation broadcast platforms and technologies through a variety of technical sessions and tutorials presented by industry experts. Online registration for virtual attendance is now available.

Sessions at the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will be streamed live and archived for one year for on-demand viewing after the event. Through an engaging and interactive interface, virtual attendees can view presentations; ask questions; access bios and abstracts; download slides, papers, and other handouts from the event; network online with other attendees; and visit the sponsors' virtual exhibits. This year's conference will explore compelling topics such as cellular broadcasting technology, mobile DTV systems, streaming content delivery, non-real time broadcast services, and second-screen technologies.

More information on the symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow IEEE BTS:

https://www.facebook.com/IEEEBTSociety

https://twitter.com/IEEEBTSociety

http://www.linkedin.com/groups/IEEE-Broadcast-Technology-Society-IEEE-4937489