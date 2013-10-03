Archimedia to Discuss Technical Advances in MXF Implementations at SMPTE 2013

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Oct. 3, 2013 -- Archimedia Technology, a new company whose technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Josef Marc and Chief Technology Officer Chi-Long Tsang will present a paper at the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, and the allied arts and sciences. The 30-minute presentation will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at noon and is based the paper "Archives -- It's a retrieval problem, not a storage problem."

SMPTE 2013 draws elite and world-renowned technology thought leaders from motion picture studios, broadcast and distribution networks, production and postproduction communities, software companies, systems integrators, manufacturers, display technologies, distribution providers, over-the-top providers, and others leading the evolving motion-imaging industry.

Marc, Tsang, and co-authors Victor Steinberg of VideoQ Inc. and Maxim Levkov of Artek Media International Inc., will illustrate technical advances in MXF implementations through laboratory observations of MXF video clips from multivendor sources alongside mathematically generated test patterns, master- and archival-grade video content, and an MXF metadata viewer. The presenters will focus especially on reformatting JPEG 2000, AVI, MOV, and uncompressed master/archive files into MXF for interchange and preservation.

More information about Marc, Tsang, and Archimedia can be found at www.archimediatech.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Archimedia/SMPTEspeakers.zip

Photo Caption: SMPTE Presenters - Archimedia Technology's CMO, Josef Marc and CTO, Chi-Long Tsang

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE)

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.