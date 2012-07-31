For Immediate Release







ProConsultant Informatique Is Shortlisted for CSI Awards

"SOCIALSEINE" module provides real-time analytics about content usage on social media sites



London, UK – July 31, 2012 – ProConsultant Informatique (PCI), a leading developer of Business Management Solutions for broadcasters, has been shortlisted for the prestigious CSI 2012 Awards in the Social TV category. PCI made the shortlist for SocialSeine®, a new product that allows broadcasters to exploit the power of social TV and social networking by optimizing their content and brands on social sites. The award winners will be announced during IBC 2012 in Amsterdam at a ceremony held on September 7th at the RAI Centre. PCI will be demonstrating SocialSeine and its full line of business management solutions for programming and for advertising sales at its stand 2.B21 during the IBC exhibition.



"We are very pleased to be named the CSI Award shortlist in this highly regarded competition," says Hervé Obed, founder and CEO of ProConsultant Informatique. "SocialSeine is an excellent example of PCI's philosophy to adapt innovative technologies into our products to improve productivity while meeting the emerging needs of the broadcast market. SocialSeine allows our customers to leverage their content to social media in a fast, efficient and meaningful way. The real-time analytics give immediate feedback so they can target their market to attract audience and revenue from this fast-growing audience segment."



Established in 2003, the awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, internet/online/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors.



About SocialSeine

SocialSeine is built on PCI's LOUISE® Business Management System for managing programs assets, and workflows including rights, program preparation, scheduling and content delivery to multiple linear and non-linear channels. SocialSeine works in tandem with PCI MediaBench® production tools, which are used for simple and fast repurposing of content on CatchUp TV, Video-On-Demand and mobile devices. SocialSeine integrates new technology from Mesagraph, which provides real-time engagement data on social sites along with analytics. This valuable information adds relevance and improves reactivity for the content providers.



Channel producers can use MediaBench to create video extracts from live or recorded programming, add graphics or images and publish to multiple platforms. With SocialSeine, they now can also dramatically improve their viewing duration times and selections by selecting the clips that prove to be the most engaging; results can be filtered in ways to reflect channels' preferred audiences, program types or other criteria.



For example, during a live program about politics or a music awards show, an e-producer is using MediaBench to create and post clips on the social networks. At the same time, Mesagraph is constantly monitoring the social media sites and providing analytics about the topics based on the criteria prescribed by the SocialSeine module in LOUISE. That feedback is immediately available online to the e-producer and allows him to build momentum for the hot-button political topics or most-liked performer based on your pre-set criteria. The producer can quickly hone in on the most relevant themes. Using index and search tools in MediaBench, he can find and post more clips about subjects generating the most interest; he can promote upcoming shows about that topic; he can build your brand image around topics of most relevance to your channel.



About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique, based in Jouy-aux-Arches, France, develops state-of-the-art management software for media organizations. The company's flagship business management software LOUISE and its advertising sales solution CINDY are enterprise offerings that streamline workflow processes with maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis, and reporting. With more than a decade of experience and a proven track record in nearly 260 television and multimedia organizations worldwide, ProConsultant Informatique exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance. For more information, please visit http://www.proconsultant.net/.



Press Contact

Anna Mae Sokusky

Zazil Media Group

Email: annamae@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (203) 968-2825



