Aframe’s Cloud Video Platform Scores Repeat Contract with the BBC as Adpotion by Broadcasters and Production Companies Accelerates

IBC 2013, AMSTERDAM September 10, 2013 – At the IBC 2013 show in Amsterdam this week, Aframe showcased the far-reaching adoption of its acclaimed cloud video production and asset management platform among the world’s leading broadcasters to dramatically streamline major TV and film production. The company announced that the BBC had reprised its work with Aframe on another major production, this time to expedite “Shoplife,” a prime time reality TV show which aired on Thursday nights at 9 pm on BBC Three over the summer. “Shoplife” used Aframe to speed the delivery of rushes from on-location filming to the post house in London without the need for shipping multiple HD cards, allowing cost saving on the production from transporting rushes to London.



The BBC’s return engagement capped a strong four quarters for Aframe where its platform helped save time, hassle and money across a host of global clients – from broadcasters using Aframe as a cloud-enabled media asset management (MAM) platform, to prime-time TV productions, independent film makers and corporate brands using Aframe – across all formats, from drama, factual, reality TV and sports. As media and entertainment industry leaders look to meet increasingly tight cost and time deadlines, Aframe’s impressive year was marked with its 3 millionth video file being uploaded into its London datacentre – reflecting both the industry’s confidence in their migration to cloud and the ability of Aframe’s solution to handle a wide range of camera and broadcast ready file formats. Aframe customers will be at IBC to narrate the platform’s value, including Sky, Arrow Media, BBC and FOX.

“Shoplife” typifies Aframe’s value to the entire broadcast production chain. The programme chronicles a group of young people who work in retail at the Metrocentre, the UK’s largest shopping centre, as they struggle to take their first steps towards independence. With over 900 hours of footage shot for 6 x 1 hour episodes, the production quickly accumulated 580 HD cards of content – all of which needed to get to the London post house on a daily basis.

The schedule saved at least a full day over the usual 72-hour delivery times of storage media. Using Aframe for cloud storage also saved the BBC over 20 TB of capital investment funding for storage. Since rushes are placed onto Aframe’s triple-redundant network, the BBC could turn on the storage for the duration of the project, and turn it off when production was complete.



In addition a BBC staffer took advantage of Aframe’s advanced logging capability, so producers and directors could find the footage they needed, and manage it so the team could do the same. Logging allows users to tag scenes by keyword and store the tags directly on the footage –saving significant time over other Word or Excel-based approaches.



The BBC’s return engagement with Aframe after using it on 2011’s “The Manor Reborn.”

“We have a long affiliation with the BBC and are proud to help them achieve cost-savings that otherwise couldn’t be accomplished,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “As broadcasters cope with the complexities of producing content for traditional TV channels as well as Web, radio and mobile platforms, they are embracing Aframe as a powerful way to centralize, simplify and streamline operations with an eye to the future,” he said.



At IBC broadcast and production professionals can see Aframe and its customers in action at the SVG Europe Sports Production Summit’s Cloud panel on Thursday, September 12 at 17:00 local time; at the IBC Workflow Solutions pavilion on Saturday, September 14 at 10am and on Sunday September 15 at 10am; and at Aframe’s IBC booth in Hall 9, Stand B13.

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.



Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing, simon@aframe.com +44 020 3362 9820 / +44 0773 459 2428

US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm@mkmarinac.com, +1 978-685-3136