Dalet Features Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CC at IBC2013 and Announces Future Support for Adobe Anywhere for Video

Levallois-Perret, France – September 10, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions to broadcasters and content producers, will feature the latest release of the Dalet Xtend module for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC software during IBC2013 at RAI Centre in Amsterdam from September 13-17, 2013 (Dalet stand 8.B77). The Dalet Xtend module provides true workflow collaboration by enabling Dalet and Adobe users to work together on the same content. In addition, Xtend provides exceptional metadata handling, including bi-directional inheritance of rights information and genealogy to eliminate repetitive data entries and to facilitate production and multiplatform distribution. Hands-on demonstrations will show how Dalet’s easy-to-use panel interface for Adobe Premiere Pro CC facilitates production with Dalet’s flexible MAM solutions for News, Sports, Program Prep and Archiving workflows. Dalet and Adobe will also make a special joint presentation illustrating the benefits of this shared Dalet/Adobe production environment on Sunday, 15 September at 16:00 on the Dalet stand.

“Dalet Xtend technology allows us to leverage the capabilities of the Dalet API with Adobe’s SDK to create a fluid workflow that goes much further than importing and exporting EDLs. From the user’s viewpoint, what’s in one system is visible in the other – the same content and the same metadata. There’s no need to duplicate entries. Usage rights are visible to all. Interactions are fast and transparent with metadata maintained throughout the editing process as the NLE is now fully integrated into the workflow rather than a separate island of production. It saves time and effort,”says Kevin Savina, director of product management, Dalet. “In the heat of a busy production cycle the ‘edit while recording’ capability is a real plus. Editing can begin even while recording is in progress. Files don’t need to be moved or copied. And there’s more functionality to come thanks to Adobe’s rich SDK. Our companies have an ongoing relationship and Dalet will also support Adobe Anywhere, a collaborative workflow platform that provides even greater collaboration for local and remote production.”

“This integration with Dalet Xtend allows us to deliver a truly unified environment that allows creative teams to work together more easily and more effectively,” said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. "Essential metadata flows between the Dalet MAM and Adobe Premiere Pro CC, allowing users of both systems to access the content and all the relevant data they need within a single interface. It provides a more cohesive workflow that eliminates repetitive tasks and allows editors to concentrate on the creative aspects of their work.”

Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CC streamlines production for every type of workflow (news, sports, promo production, etc.). From the Xtend Panel, Adobe Premiere Pro CC users can connect directly to the Dalet database to view available content (clips, EDLs, raw videos, sound bytes, etc.). Dalet users can also push material, such as EDLs and clips created in Dalet, directly to Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors for finishing. The finished piece can then be exported back to Dalet as a new title or saved against a placeholder. It is also possible to trigger specific events, such as review and approval processes or Web publishing, when saving against a placeholder. For instance, when material is opened into the NLE, the different locators (QC information, sports logs, rights metadata, etc.) are visible to the users. The craft editors can also add additional metadata as they work. Essential information, such as descriptive locators and usage rights, flows back and forth and is tracked by the Dalet content catalogue.

The Dalet MAM engine expertly manages all metadata and media processes. Metadata linking the editor’s material to the original sources can be preserved and content is better referenced throughout, making searches of the content catalogue and archives more efficient; content is more readily accessible to everyone who needs it. Dalet Xtend can significantly reduce expensive in-suite production time, streamline the workflow, and improve media management.

The future implementation of Dalet integration with Adobe Anywhere will further enhance the ability to share content and resources – whether locally or remotely. The integration with the Dalet MAM will facilitate the overall workflow by making content readily available and sharing media and critical metadata about rights, genealogy and business rules for distribution and archiving.

