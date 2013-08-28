TSL PRODUCTS ADDS 3G HD-SDI VIDEO PREVIEW AND SMPTE TIMECODE READING TO PAM PICO AUDIO AND LOUDNESS METER AT IBC 2013

Amsterdam, August 27, 2013 – TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones, audio monitoring and processing equipment, broadcast control systems and power management solutions, will debut the new 3G video preview feature, improved GUI and SMPTE linear timecode recognition for its PAM PiCo Audio and Loudness Meter range at IBC 2013 (Hall 10, Stand 10.B41).

The new software enhancements will be available after IBC to all existing PAM PiCo users as a free download from the new TSL Products website (www.tslproducts.com). The loudness logging application introduced at NAB 2013 will also be made available to all PAM PiCo owners as part of the free update.

“The SMPTE linear timecode measurement and recognition will give users a frame accurate time reference when combined with the loudness logging application and, the video preview adds a feature which has been high on our customers ‘wish list’ since introducing the SDI de-embedding models,” says Martin Dyster, Head of Audio for TSL Products. “The old licensing structure has been replaced with the new software release, bringing common functionality to all Pam PiCo models. This software adds significant visual improvement and a feature set that all current PAM PiCo users will find extremely beneficial, setting the PAM PiCo apart from the competition.”

The enhancement to the PAM PiCo’s GUI allows the end user to enjoy much clearer text and graphics for easy recognition, while offering an augmented colour scheme for functional differentiation at a glance. The new SMPTE linear timecode reader capability is accessed through the analogue inputs on each model of meter, delivering critical SMPTE timecode metadata information to ensure accurate location monitoring for loudness compliance.

For all HD-SDI capable meters, the display will now support the video preview function which provides a level of confidence monitoring not available on any other compact loudness measurement device.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk/products.aspx.