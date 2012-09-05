SSL Showcases V5 Software for C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console at IBC 2012

Upgrade Introduces Dual Operator Functionality

AMSTERDAM –Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced analogue and digital audio consoles, will showcase V5 software for the C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console at the IBC 2012 (Stand 8.D83). The new software is primarily focused on the implementation of Dual Operator Mode. Developed in response to feedback from a wide range of SSL clients, this upgrade is particularly relevant to mobile installations when two operators are necessary to work on complex productions, but where space and weight are at a premium.

“The SSL engineering team has developed the V5 software enhancement for the C100 to meet the needs of productions requiring two mix engineers at the same time,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “With V5, for example, our the C100 can be installed in a space and weight conscious OB van to easily handle a live international sporting event presented in different languages. This application would require different simultaneous mixes handled by two operators. We believe the V5 software upgrade will significantly impact the dual-operator segment of the market.”

SSL’s Dual Operator Mode provides two operators the ability to have independent physical controls and access to shared audio assets, through a single console processing engine, Routing and I/O configuration. The system allows for an unlimited number of consecutive eight-channel fader bays to be assigned to a 2nd operator. These bays can be located at either end of a C100 console or separated and installed in a remote location such as a production gallery. The 2nd operator bays can be specified with a dedicated Master Tile to provide access to EQ, dynamics, aux sends and various routing functions, or specified without a Master Tile for simple fader-only operation.

Dual Operator Mode splits the C100 PFL system to provide independent PFL control for each operator with monitoring via headphones, or the main or mini monitor outputs. If both operators access the PFL system simultaneously and route to the monitor outputs, the PFL system delivers a sum of all selected channels. V5 also introduces a new momentary ‘non-latching’ PFL mode to facilitate shared use of monitor outputs.

Each operator will also have independent access to user layers to facilitate selection of individual channels to be laid out in each operator’s area and individual channels that are a shared resource, allowing simultaneous control from both operator areas. A fully redundant C100 system will see both Operator areas as a single console, delivering seamless redundancy for both users. For streamlined project recall for an entire Dual Operator system, all settings for both operators are also saved within a single project.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.