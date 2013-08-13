Totalmovie Launches Live OTT Multiscreen Streaming Service Powered by Harmonic

Integrated Video Transcoding, Packaging, Server, and Storage Solution From Harmonic Provides Totalmovie With a Flexible and Scalable Workflow

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 13, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Totalmovie, a Grupo Salinas company and leading video streaming and over-the-top (OTT) service, has selected a complete multiscreen solution from Harmonic to power its new live TV streaming service. Harmonic's advanced adaptive bit rate and multicast technology enables Totalmovie customers to view 64 high-quality SD and HD channels in more than 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Brazil. The premium streaming service has been launched on a wide range of devices including TVs, set-top boxes, tablets, and smartphones. Harmonic was chosen for its expertise in video streaming and its ability to design and deploy integrated solutions within a short span of time, enabling Totalmovie to quickly launch the new OTT multiscreen streaming service to generate additional revenue and become the first multicountry service in Latin America to combine live TV and VOD.

"In a unique distribution approach designed to facilitate rapid expansion of over-the-top video streaming services into new markets, Totalmovie needed a versatile video processing solution capable of supporting both HLS and multicast streaming. We did an exhaustive review of the marketplace and concluded Harmonic as best of class," said Richard Johnson, president and COO, Totalmovie. "Harmonic provides an ideal integrated solution for our needs, combining IPTV and multi-bit-rate transcoding, packaging, video server, and storage. Leveraging the flexibility and scalability offered by the Harmonic multiscreen solutions, we're able to support a wide range of services, devices, and third-party technologies."

After downlinking live content, Totalmovie utilizes Harmonic's ProStream(R) 1000 with ACE(R) for real-time video and audio transcoding of multiple SD and HD broadcast channels. Featuring a scalable and flexible architecture, ProStream 1000 with ACE transcodes MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC content into multiple streams of H.264 with multiple video resolutions and bit rates optimized for multiscreen delivery, maximizing Totalmovie's efficiencies and reducing operating expenses.

Video content is then sent to Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) Package adaptive stream preparation system. The entirely software-based solution combines multiple streams of H.264 video and associated audio into a variety of HTTP adaptive bit rate protocols, enabling the secure and efficient delivery of Totalmovie's OTT multiscreen service. Utilizing the flexible system, Totalmovie can scale to support hundreds of simultaneous streams.

ProMedia Origin and the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system optimize the delivery of the Totalmovie OTT multiscreen catch-up and time-shift services in a range of industry-standard protocols, including Apple(R) HLS, Adobe(R) HDS, and Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming. Relying on the tight integration of Origin and MediaGrid, Totalmovie can independently scale storage capacity, bandwidth, and streaming capability. This level of scalability is crucial to expanding its OTT service offerings and revenue streams in the future.

"Content is king for today's on-the-go generation of consumers. This innovative OTT multiscreen streaming service enables Totalmovie to deliver high-quality live and VOD content anytime, anywhere, and on any device, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Eric Armstrong, vice president of sales, North America broadcast and satellite, at Harmonic. "Harmonic's expertise in integration, scalability, and flexibility was key to enabling an end-to-end solution that can scale to support services with any carrier or mobile operator worldwide, while reducing our customer's operating expenses."

About Totalmovie

A Grupo Salinas company and world leader in over-the-top (OTT) video entertainment, Totalmovie is Latin America's first premium video online streaming service. Launched in July 2011, Totalmovie.com now operates in more than 40 countries, including most countries in Latin America, and has quickly become the second largest online video service in the region.

The Totalmovie service offers subscribers thousands of hours of streaming entertainment, including movies, regional content and television series, and now live linear television channels, for a small monthly subscription fee. The services can be enjoyed on-the-go including smartphones, PCs, Blu-ray(TM) players, iPads(R), Android(TM) tablets, Internet TVs, and PlayStation(R) 3. More information is available at corp.totalmovie.com, www.totalmovie.com, and www.gruposalinas.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

