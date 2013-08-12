Sound Devices Update V3.02 Bring New Capabilities To The PIX 240i Video Recorder

REEDSBURG, WI, AUGUST 12, 2013 —Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, introduces its new version 3.02 firmware update for its PIX 220i and 240i Production Video Recorders. The update changes file formatting from UDF to exFAT volumes for PIX 220, PIX 220i, PIX 240 and PIX 240i users. This new update is available free of charge to all PIX customers.

The portable PIX 220i and PIX 240i recorders bring edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD recording to SD/HD-SDI or HDMI-equipped video cameras, simplifying both production and post-production environments. Previously, drives formatted by PIX Video Recorders were UDF volumes. While the PIX 220i and PIX 240i Video Recorders will now format drives as exFAT, users still have the ability to record and play back from UDF-formatted drives.

“exFAT is a well-supported drive format, compatible with Mac OS, Windows and Linux, and will offer expanded convenience and functionality to our end users,” says Paul Isaacs, Technical Development Manager, Sound Devices. “As drive sizes continue to increase, exFAT scales exceptionally well, supporting volumes as large as 64 ZiB.”

While PIX 220i and PIX 240i units running version 3.02 will now be able to read and record to UDF-formatted drives, once a drive has been formatted as exFAT, it can only be accessed by a machine able to address exFAT. PIX 220i and/or PIX 240i recorders running firmware version 3.01 or earlier will not be able to address exFAT-formatted drives.

For more information and to download this latest update, visit http://www.sounddevices.com/download/pix-firmware/download/.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.