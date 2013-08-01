TSL Products Showcases Variety of Solutions for 5.1 Surround Processing, Loudness Metering/Logging, Routing/Control and Audio Mixer Back-Up at BIRTV 2013

Beijing, August 21, 2013– TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-controlsystems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will present a range of new and enhanced equipment solutions that will streamline broadcast production workflow for the Asian market at BIRTV 2013 (Booth 8B28). Systems include the Touchmix Combo audio back-up solution, PAM PiCo Five with new loudness logging, X-1 Surround Processor, and TallyMan TMCP broadcast control panel.Featured equipment will join the full line of TSL products available at the booth.

“The broadcast industry in Asia is growing in both facility expansion and audience outreach, making it a critical area of focus for TSL Products and our solutions,” says Yuhui Wang, Sales Manager, North East Asia. “Our engineering team is consistently gathering feedback from industry professionals as to what equipment or features would be most desirable to solve complex broadcast processes. With our participation in BIRTV 2013, we’re delighted to introduce our newest offerings to the important Asian broadcast industry such as the addition of the SoundField product line, which offers the perfect pathway to phase-coherent, loudness-compliant productions to address the needs of internal stereo workflow and 5.1 dissemination.”

Equipment featured at BIRTV 2013 includes the new TouchMix Combo multi-channel monitoring system that can functionally take over audio chores should a main console fail. The TouchMix Combo, a powerful integration of TSL’s popular TouchMix (AVM-T-Mix) and TouchMix Pilot systems, can serve as a high-level backup structure for main console failure in a larger facility, or as a standalone audio mixer in a smaller production situation. Five Touchmix Combo Systems are already in place in Shanghai Media Group (SMG) production facilities. The dual Touchmix Combo systems are installed in five television production studios as backup solutions for each studio’s main audio consoles.

Surround production and monitoring are also important factors in the Asian market. TSL Products will showcase the PAM PiCo Five, the latest version of the popular, handheld audio/loudness compliance meter, now with loudness logging capability. For those looking to expand their surround production capabilities, the company will also be demonstrating the new SoundField X-1 Upmix/Downmix Processor. The X-1 accurately handles ingest of surround material into a stereo workflow, while providing a phase-coherent reconstruction of the original surround signal for HD broadcast.

The new TallyMan TMCP Control Panel gives push button ease of operation with any third-party router through the TallyMan controller. TallyMan sits at the center of any broadcast facility, with connections to all of the system's critical infrastructure components such as cameras, vision switchers, routers, talkback systems, power distribution and audio monitoring. Providing a real-time unprecedented whole view of your broadcast system, TallyMan is available in four different form factors with a variety of connectivity using opto-isolated GPI inputs, relay or open connector GPI outputs, RS422 serial ports and high speed Ethernet connectivity.

