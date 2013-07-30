Sudan Radio Upgrades to NETIA's Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 Audio Automation Software

CLARET, France -- July 30, 2013 -- NETIA today announced that Sudan Radio has upgraded its operations to the Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 range of digital audio automation software. Sudan Radio first launched Radio-Assist in 2005, after working closely with NETIA to migrate its tape-based archives to digital. With this upgrade to version 8.1, the North African broadcaster will take advantage of the NETIA solution's newly enhanced tools for broadcasting, editing, and music scheduling.

"We chose to upgrade our current NETIA installation not only because we wish to remain at the forefront of new broadcast technology, but also because we have found the company's Radio-Assist software to be a reliable and efficient system," said Hassan Mostafa, IT and digital archive manager at Sudan Radio. "Staff members across Sudan Radio are already familiar with this NETIA solution, so it will take them very little time to get a grip on the new functionalities offered by the latest software release."

NETIA's Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browse and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.

With the upgrade to Radio-Assist 8.1, Sudan Radio will enjoy the benefit of built-in music scheduling functionality. With music management tools integrated into the software's Feder-All playlist preparation module, users will be able to automate playlist generation according to preset criteria, business policies, and a wide range of intelligent options for sequencing music.

To ensure a smooth transition to the new software release, NETIA has trained Sudan Radio's 40 Radio-Assist users on the solution's enhanced AIR DDO broadcasting module.

"Sudan Radio is a longstanding NETIA client, and we share a history of collaboration in establishing highly efficient radio broadcast workflows," said Marc Bawol, MEA sales manager at NETIA. "We're pleased that through this relationship, we have been able to introduce further efficiencies in bringing Sudan Radio programming to air."

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/RA8.1-MusicScheduling.zip

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.1 Music Scheduling

# # #

About NETIA

NETIA, a GlobeCast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices. NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include SBS and ABC in Australia, RAI Italy, RTBF in Belgium, MediaCorp Singapore, RTL France, Rádio Globo in Brazil, RTM Malaysia, Radio France, the Associated Press, France Télévisions, and Canal+. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.