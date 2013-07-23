Visual Unity Introduces an Enhanced Version of vuMedia™ at IBC Connected World 2013

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity will showcase the latest version of its award-winning vuMedia™ multiscreen platform at IBC 2013 (Hall 14, Stand 114).

Introduced in 2011 and the winner of the 2012 ConnectedWorld.TV Award for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster, Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ is an end-to-end OTT platform that allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMediaTM delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device. vuMedia™ also enables comprehensive Video on Demand services, social network integration and secures the distribution of content – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

The latest version of vuMedia™ features a number of new enhancements including an improved modular architecture and enhanced API integration for faster OTT integration into existing infrastructures. There is also support for Live Time-Shifting so that subscribers can rewind while watching live broadcasts. This user experience is enhanced with the inclusion of a Timeline Thumbnail Preview (vuMedia™ TTP), which makes it faster and easier for consumers to navigate within streamed content.

A major new feature of vuMedia™ 2.0 is the integration of Visual Unity’s vuEasy™ next generation Online Video Platform. Positioned for Enterprise and Media companies, this Cloud-based service alleviates the need for businesses to build an expensive, in-house and resource-intensive media library by allowing them to publish their content online. vuEasy™ supports live streaming of High Definition video and allows graphics and other audio and visual material to be associated with video or audio files, for brand promotion or to generate advertising revenue.

“The vuMedia™ platform ensures that clients have complete control over their content, which is often a critical factor in selecting an online video service,” says Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity. “Not all businesses are comfortable using a free service, or to give up rights to their content. There are hidden costs that often reveal themselves once the service is running. Many companies are looking for an enterprise grade service that provides 24/7 support, flexible service level agreements and granular features and functionality. vuEasy™ and vuMedia™ allow for this level of service flexibility, and more.”

Whether using the cloud or its own well-established Content Delivery Network, Visual Unity’s expertise in both linear and multiscreen is helping companies worldwide to enhance their portfolio and optimize performance, as they build multiscreen technologies into their existing operations.

Gabriel Dusil, Senior VP of Marketing and Corporate Strategy, adds: “The Entertainment industry is experiencing a sea change in consumer behaviour and viewing habits. As the internet age has matured to support video over the past decade, consumers are evolving their viewing habits to multiple screens. Subscribers have more choices in how, where and when they choose to consume video. vuEasy™ OVP and vuMedia™ OTT both provide an enterprise grade and broadcast grade platform to deliver video, and provide a flexible and user friendly platform to deliver multimedia to today’s digital generation.”

At IBC 2013, Visual Unity will also highlight its leading broadcast systems integration capabilities and will cover a wide variety of solutions from traditional Outside Broadcast vehicles and broadcast IT systems, through to new media applications developed by Visual Unity’s in-house software development team. Please visit Visual Unity’s stand in the Connected World Hall as well as its demonstration of its platform at 2 pm on Saturday, September 14th.

-ends-



About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.



Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com