Clear-Com Presents Upgrades to Its Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms at Mediatech Africa 2013

Enhanced Remote Line Extender Increases the Systems’ Capabilities

Johannesburg, JUly 18,2013 ─ Clear-Com® is showcasing the latest enhancements to its Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms at Mediatech Africa 2013 (Jasco Group, Stand G21). New to the lineup is a Remote Line Extender,whichboosts the cable run distance of the systems’ remote antennas. This solution further extends Tempest’s wireless communications capabilities for outdoor broadcast events and studios in RF-heavy environments.

The Tempest line of feature-rich wireless intercoms comprises the 2.4 GHz Tempest®2400 wireless system in either a two- or four-channel option. The Tempest system delivers cutting-edge RF technologies to ensure interference-free communications for broadcast facilities and mobile productions. It also offers a Seamless Roaming feature, which gives broadcasters continuous wireless coverage across an expanded production space, such as in sports arenas.

As part of a continuing effort to expand the Tempest system, Clear-Com is introducing its new Tempest Remote Transceiver Line Extender. One Line Extender increases each Tempest system’s cable run by 914 meters, while two or more Line Extenders can increase it by 609 meters per Line Extender. A total of three Line Extenders can be connected to provide total coverage of up to 2286 meters. With this functionality, users can deploy larger systems with longer cable runs from the BaseStation.

