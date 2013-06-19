2013 HPA Awards Extends Key Category Deadlines

(Hollywood, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance is extending deadlines for the Engineering Excellence Award and the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation. The HPA will now accept entries in these categories until July 3rd, 2013.

Since 2006, The HPA Awards have recognized excellence in post production, consistently growing in attendance and entries. The awards are the standard by which creative and technical excellence in the art, science and craft of post production is measured, attracting attention for the companies and individuals whose work brings vision to reality.

The Engineering Excellence Award raises the profile of breakthrough technologies within the industry, spotlighting those who bring technical and creative ingenuity to the real world of post production. Past winners include Sony Electronics, Cinnafilm, Dolby Laboratories, Crossroads Systems, Lightcraft Technology and IBM.

The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production was conceived to recognize companies and individuals who have made significant achievements and pushed the envelope forward in post production, whether in creative storytelling and/or technical innovation. Highly sought after every year, past winners include Gradient Interactive, Testronic Labs, and Steven J. Scott of EFILM.

Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Post Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. The HPA Awards will take place November 7, 2013 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Contact Eileen Kramer at 213-614-0860 or write to ekramer@hpaonline.com for information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2013 HPA Awards show. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net, write to info@hpaawards.net or call 213.614.0860.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

# # #

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

p: 818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz or

Mimi Rossi, mimi@ignite.bz