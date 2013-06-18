Trew Audio Turns to DPA Microphones for AOL’s HuffPost Live

Sound Installation and Services Company Specifies DPA 4061 Lavalier Mics for the Online News Outlet’s LA Studio

When AOL Productions’ HuffPost Live, an online video streaming network affiliated with the Huffington Post news outlet, sought to outfit its Beverly Hills studio with a permanent set of audio equipment, it turned to Trew Audio Los Angeles, to specify the gear. As audio is one of the most important elements of any webcast, Trew Audio, a longtime provider of sound equipment sales, rentals and services for AOL Productions, suggested DPA Microphones’ 4061 Lavalier Microphone. Used daily by the talent and guests who appear on the Website, the microphones provide clarity, flexibility and reliability.

HuffPost Live is broadcast from two studios, one in Los Angeles and the other in New York. Originally, the network operated mostly out of its New York location, only using the Beverly Hills studio sporadically. For the occasions when shows were aired from Los Angeles, AOL Productions rented equipment from Trew Audio. As the popularity of its Los Angeles shows grew, so too did HuffPost Live’s need for a permanent arrangement of gear at the Beverly Hills studio. Already familiar with the quality of DPA Microphones, and on suggestion from Trew Audio, the network purchased eight DPA 4061 microphones for its audio setup.

“When HuffPost Live approached us about audio products for the show, the first company that came to mind was DPA Microphones,” says Gary Vahling, rental manager for Trew Audio. “The quality of the company’s products is exceptional and the support provided by its staff is always top notch. We knew that with microphones from DPA, HuffPost Live would be able to ensure that viewers hear talent and guests loudly and clearly, without any noise or interference.”

With the New York version of the show already well established, Trew Audio needed to provide an audio solution that would allow the bicoastal teams to flow seamlessly between New York and Los Angeles airtime.

Offering great detail and resolution, the 4061s have a neutral sonic character and are very natural sounding. The 4061 has a very low noise floor, impressive sensitivity and can handle high SPLs. The microphone is also available with a wide range of connection adapters for all professional wireless systems, such as Audio-Technica, Sennheiser and Shure, as well as an XLR adapter for 48V Phantom Power applications. To provide the ultimate microphone solution, Vahling also supplied HuffPost Live with a Lectrosonics wireless adapter for the DPA 4061 mics.

“One of the best things about DPA Microphones is that the company supplies adapters for all of the standard wireless systems currently available on the market,” explains Vahling. “Those units make the microphones really flexible for everything we do in rentals. For customers, it allows them to change a connector on the fly depending on what they are doing.”

Also included in the kit for each of the eight DPA 4061 mics are two grids – one high boost and one soft boost – that allow the user to acoustically modify the microphone according to placement: chest, head etc. Additionally, a wide range of accessories are available, such as windscreens, clips and holders, extension cables and power supplies.

“Another great thing about DPA’s microphones is the accessory kits,” concludes Vahling. “The elements that are included along with the microphones help with all performances, whether it’s a live webcast or a musical performance.”

About Trew Audio

Trew Audio is devoted to the art of location sound recording for film and television. Founded by sound mixer Glen Trew, Trew Audio was designed to fill the widening gap between sound professionals and support services that has grown as film and video production has become less confined to Hollywood and New York. With four locations in Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville, Trew Audio is a leader in the sales, rental, and service of audio equipment for professional film and video production in markets worldwide. Find out more at www.trewaudio.com.

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones A/S is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.