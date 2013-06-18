Harmonic Introduces Advanced Linear Ad Splicing Capability for ProStream(R) 9100 Stream Processor

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 18, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced linear ad splicing capabilities for its ProStream(R) 9100 real-time stream processor. The powerful new functionality enables service providers and broadcasters to frame-accurately insert targeted local and regional advertisements into broadcast programming delivered via MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC SD/HD transport streams, increasing the average revenue per user. This enhancement is the latest example of Harmonic's expertise in intelligent function integration, providing broadcasters with a next-generation headend solution dedicated to increasing workflow efficiency while reducing CAPEX and OPEX. Harmonic will demonstrate the ProStream 9100 optimized for local ad insertion at BroadcastAsia2013 at booth 5C3-01, June 18-21, in Singapore.

"Utilizing the high-density ProStream 9100 stream processor, local broadcasters and service providers now have the opportunity to boost their revenue streams by allowing advertisers to reach differentiated viewers with targeted ads," said Krishnan Padmanabhan, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "ProStream 9100 supports a variety of complex digital processing applications, including scrambling, multiplexing, transcoding, and now linear ad splicing, from a single rack unit, making it an incredibly versatile solution for advanced broadcast applications."

Harmonic's ProStream 9100 is the ideal solution for local broadcast, digital turnaround, and cable delivery applications. Leveraging ProStream's cutting-edge multicore processing technology, the new linear ad splicing capability fully conforms to the SCTE 35 protocol and ensures seamless insertion of up to 2 Gb worth of combined advertising and network content. By eliminating the need for separate digital splicing systems within the content delivery network, ProStream 9100 reduces a broadcaster's operating expenses while simultaneously opening up additional revenue streams. The new splicing feature also eliminates the need to decode a transport stream for insertion into regional advertising, simplifying a broadcaster's workflow while maintaining the highest possible video quality.

In addition to linear ad splicing, Harmonic's ProStream 9100 supports 2 Gb of data throughput and up to 500 simultaneous multiplexing/scrambling services. When paired with Harmonic's market-leading ACE(R) transcoding technology, ProStream 9100 with ACE can support 20 HD or 60 SD broadcast transcoding services, 20 HD/SD multiscreen inputs with 80 multiscreen output profiles, and integrated any-to-any audio transcoding with audio leveling capabilities in a single rack unit. Leveraging proven ACE transcoding technology, the high-density solution provides an exceptional video quality while minimizing operating expenses and maximizing reliability through low power consumption and platform serviceability.

Harmonic was also recently awarded the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' (NATAS) 64th Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award for its contribution toward the development and commercialization of a digital infrastructure solution for local cable ad insertion. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

