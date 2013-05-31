Proper Television, One of Canada’s Premier Production Houses, Expands Its EditShare System to Handle Booming Business

EditShare XStream, Flow, Ark Disk and Ark Tape are the backbone of the Toronto-based company’s reality and documentary programming successes

Boston, MA – May 31, 2013 – EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that Proper Television, one of Canada’s most in-demand creators of reality and documentary programming, has expanded its EditShare system with the purchase of additional EditShare storage and products. The new additions deliver tiered storage for online, backup and archive, and provide production asset management for the busy Toronto facility. One hundred terabytes of additional EditShare XStream storage expands Proper Television’s production capacity to 164TB. In addition, Proper Television is now implementing a tiered storage environment, deploying 164TB of EditShare Ark Disk as nearline storage and Ark Tape for long-term LTO archiving. EditShare Flow asset management works in conjunction with Ark Disk and Ark Tape, facilitating fast search, proxy viewing and restoration.



As a freelance production company with 31 Avid edit stations, Proper Television produces a constant stream of reality and factually-based series for the likes of Discovery Channel, History Channel, and others. “Canada’s Worst Driver,” “Last Car Standing,” and “Come Dine with Me Canada” are just a few of their popular titles.



“We’ve been long-time EditShare customers and it’s been easy to scale up our EditShare storage as our business has grown,” says Rusty Miller, technical supervisor for Proper Television. “Of course, reliability is paramount because we’re doing so many quick-turnaround series that involve multiple cameras per episode. We can’t afford any downtime and EditShare has proven rock-solid in handling an incredibly heavy volume of media and intense editing. Beyond performance, you get tremendous value for what you pay because you get excellent service. The EditShare technical people really know what they’re doing.”



“It’s very gratifying to see so many customers like Proper Television add more storage as well as other EditShare products to their workflows. It confirms their confidence in us as we continue to improve and evolve our products to meet the most demanding live and post-production scenarios,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare.



The EditShare system is the backbone of Proper Television’s post operations. Rusty Miller looks forward to using the new EditShare Flow for asset management. He expects it to be especially helpful for finding and bringing in content from EditShare Ark when they are moving from season to season and they need to cull material from earlier episodes. The EditShare Ark Disk system provides nearline backup of valuable content during the production cycle. “It provides a secure safety net that doesn’t interfere with our editors,” Miller explains. “And then we can do long-term archiving with Ark Tape and keep it on the shelf forever.”



About EditShare XStream, Flow, Ark Disk and Ark Tape

EditShare XStream, the company’s flagship centralized storage product, delivers high performance, scalability and reliability. It offers industry-leading stream counts, infinite scalability, and advanced Project Sharing with patented bin and project-locking capabilities. Lightworks, Avid, Final Cut Pro (v7/v6), and Adobe Premiere Pro editors can see, copy, and revise the work of colleagues with the assurance that no bins, sequences, or projects will be accidentally deleted or overwritten. EditShare XStream includes EditShare’s powerful Flow asset management and Ark backup and archiving software – turning your storage system into a complete end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.



EditShare Flow provides production asset management. Flow users can browse the database and view proxy file content on their desktops as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users add details to clips, make rough cuts, and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs – without requiring access to full-resolution media.



EditShare Ark Disk is built on top of hard disks that are spinning all the time – offering the advantage of high-speed performance for backup, archiving and restoration tasks. With Ark Disk, nearline media is always just seconds away.



Whenever media files are sent to Ark Disk, a proxy file is automatically created so that users can view Ark Disk content in Flow Browse. When you restore from Ark Disk, you can either select the exact files – or parts of files – you want to restore using the Flow Browse interface, or you can restore entire EditShare Spaces.



EditShare Ark Tape provides an integrated solution for easy, energy-efficient backup and archiving of media and projects from EditShare shared storage systems. Designed for EditShare’s own 24-, 48-, 72- and 96-slot tape libraries, and also compatible with LTO tape libraries from manufacturers such as HP, Quantum, and SpectraLogic, Ark Tape facilitates creation of any number of “Tape Pools” (groups of tapes); for example, one for your entire organization, one for each customer or project, or separate pools for on-site and off-site. Easily copy or migrate media and related files from “online” to “offline” storage, verify backed up data, and receive notifications when transfers are completed.



Ark Tape jobs are always “incremental”; this means you can start copying files today, run the same job in the future, and only files that have been changed or added are copied. Search for archived material, view automatically generated proxy files, and restore files or entire EditShare Spaces using Flow Browse.



About Proper Television

Proper Television is one of Canada’s strongest and most sought-after creators of factual programming. Recognized as a leading provider of factual entertainment, docu-drama, reality, documentary, and specialist factual programming, Proper has earned a reputation for creating world-class original television. Proper Television is headed by former BBC director Guy O’Sullivan. Since opening Proper in 2004, Guy has steadily grown the company, adding top-notch production staff that turn out Proper Television’s growing slate of award-winning productions.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



