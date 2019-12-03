TAG Video Systems Continues International Expansion by Appointing Graphic Image Technologies as its Distributor in South Africa

Provider of software-based, IP Multiviewers, Probing and Monitoring solutions grows presence in key region

Tel Aviv – December 3, 2019 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Probing Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions has appointed Graphic Image Technologies (GIT) as its distributor in South Africa. GIT, located in Johannesburg, provides customers with best-of-breed products from world-leading suppliers designed to leverage the latest technologies for future-proof, flexible solutions. The appointment marks the latest milestone in TAG’s growth initiative that includes expansion into new and growing global markets as well as a increase in the company’s sales force over the last 18 months. Abe Zerbib, TAG CEO, announced the appointment from company R&D headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“TAG was established in 2008 and has always offered software-only and all-IP solutions,” explains Zerbib, “The industry is finally catching up with us and the Company is undergoing a tremendous growth surge as the market realises the remarkable benefits and potential that our MCM-9000 platform offers. We are delighted to appoint GIT our distributor in South Africa. GIT is a company that recognises the value TAG brings to Production, Playout, Distribution and OTT applications and has the capability to support customers in all four disciplines.”

Initially established as a leader in real-time media Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing for distribution and OTT applications, TAG has now brought its expertise to Live Production and Playout. Today, with the acceleration of SMPTE ST 2110 replacing SDI within broadcast facilities, IP is enjoying even greater acceptance in the market, offering increased scalability and flexibility while enabling new capabilities such as remote and collaborative production. The TAG MCM-9000 platform is the world’s first system that combines monitoring of compressed and un-compressed signals all within the same system and on the same screen for all four primary video applications. This unsurpassed breadth and depth of monitoring and probing of uncompressed media signals in an IP environment has cleared the path for TAG’s unprecedented growth on the global stage.

“We are thrilled to partner with TAG and introduce this unique technology offering to the local South African market,” says Mark Chertkow, Managing Director at GIT. “Moreover, as the industry migrates towards IP, we’re excited to have the opportunity to offer our customers a future-proof solution and support TAG, a pioneer in IP technology.”

TAG’s cross-application solution is currently supporting over 40,000 channels successfully in facilities around the globe.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

