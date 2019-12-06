SVG Summit: FOR-A to Demo its Fully Integrated Product Range at Premier Sports Technology Event

Cypress, CA, December 4, 2019 – With some of the biggest names in sports scheduled to appear and workshops covering the most pressing technology topics, the 14 annual SVG Summit, is an integral event for those involved in sports production for broadcast, venue operations, college or team operations, asset management and digital/OTT.

FOR-A Corporation of America will be among the vendors at the Summit, which runs from December 16-17 in the NY Hilton Midtown in Manhattan. The company will showcase its comprehensive product integration with its range of video production switchers, video servers, graphics, playout, and all-in-one production systems at the company’s booth.

FOR-A’s SVG Summit booth will include: the HVS-490 HANABI switcher, Variant Systems Group’s Envivo Studio production suite and Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution, ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution, and the ODYSSEY Insight video server.

The compact HANABI HVS-490 opens the door to more affordable 4K production. HDMI 2.0b specification support provides 4K output to a multi-viewer. Offering exclusive features, including MELite™ technology, which extends the switcher’s 2 M/Es to offer 6 M/E performance, the HVS-490 is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions. The switcher provides users with event memory and macro functions, as well as integrated frame synchronizers and multi-viewers. It will be shown with its control panel, the HVS-492OU operation unit.

Just introduced at NAB 2019 in April, Variant Systems will showcase the new Envivo Studio in the FOR-A booth. Envivo Studio is an all-in-one live production system that includes a clip player, still store, shot box, live switcher, internal keyer, coaching review tool and powerful capabilities, including VDCP control, 24hr loop record inputs, and slow-motion replay.

Variant’s Envivo Replay, a complete replay solution, will also be on hand. Envivo Replay is packaged in an intuitive user interface with continuous multiple iso-channel recording capabilities, simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles to clip bins, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, direct publishing to social media platforms, and support for high speed super slow-motion cameras. Envivo Replay and Envivo Studio offers a complete live event workflow with FOR-A’s HANABI series of video switchers.

Both Envivo systems will be shown with a Dante audio interface, enabling the systems to support uncompressed, multi-channel, low latency digital audio over a standard Ethernet network. Studio and Replay also support NDI (Network Device Interface), a free protocol for Video-Over-IP.

A demo of the latest ClassX solution of 2D/3D character generation and live motion graphics and playout software integrated with FOR-A video switchers will also be part of the booth. ClassX’s graphics suite of solutions is popular with universities, digital signage, live event, and sports production applications. FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of ClassX in North, Central and South America. The agreement provides broadcasters and live event producers with the ability to create and play out ClassX real-time broadcast graphics integrated with FOR-A video switchers.

ODYSSEY’s Insight Production Server, a multi-channel playout system, will be on display as well. Available in a two- or four-channel configuration, the Insight server offers Web interface for control from any device with a web browser (no installation required). It provides a wide range of supported wrappers and codecs for media contribution and video play out with time delay playback.

Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc.