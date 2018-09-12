Square Box Systems CEO Dave Clack to Present at IABM Future Trends Theatre in IBC2018 Future Zone

Presentation, ‘Transforming Media Asset Management With Artificial Intelligence,’ Will Describe New Vision for MAM Driven by Latest AI Media Analysis Tools

WARWICK, U.K. — Sept. 12, 2018 — Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today announced that CEO Dave Clack has been chosen to speak at the IABM Future Trends Theatre in the IBC2018 Future Zone. Clack’s presentation, titled “Transforming Media Asset Management With Artificial Intelligence,” is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16, 11:20-11:40 a.m. The IBC2018 Future Zone will be located in Hall 8 of the RAI Amsterdam.

Clack will present a new vision for MAM driven by AI-based speech recognition, video analysis, and image analysis capabilities. He will describe how partnerships with leading AI vendors and aggregators can put a world of powerful new logging, tagging, and search capabilities at MAM users’ fingertips and make it easier than ever for operations to access, manage, and archive tremendous volumes of content.

“In this presentation, we’re looking forward to how media workflows can be transformed through the pairing of leading-edge AI-based media analysis platforms with today’s most advanced MAM solutions,” Clack said. “Combining AI engines that automatically log and tag content with the power of MAM and media workflow automation tools yields powerful benefits. Users can unlock the potential of speech to text and automatic language translation, and they can tag content automatically based on attributes such as people, places, things, and even sentiment.”

Square Box Systems’ CatDV, one of the world’s most widely adopted MAMs, helps teams organize, communicate, and collaborate effectively in organizations that create or manage a large volume of digital media. Targeting production, postproduction, and repurposing of finished media assets, CatDV is well-suited to content creators in traditional broadcast and production, as well as many other types of businesses.

At IBC2018, CatDV will be on display in Square Box Systems’ stand, 7.A51. More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow’s Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine’s Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

