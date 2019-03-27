Speedcast Media Network Expands Global Connectivity and Media Service Offerings

HAUPPAUGE, NY — March 27, 2019 — Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that it has expanded its Speedcast Media Network™ global infrastructure by integrating satellite, fiber, and cellular networks from Globecomm, the company's recent acquisition.

Speedcast Media Network provides secure point-to-point and point-to-multipoint live and linear digital video delivery anywhere in the world, with low latency and high availability. Speedcast has also added multiplatform processing and content management capabilities from Globecomm to Speedcast Media Network's portfolio of cloud video processing services, enabling increased efficiency and agility for any size media organization.

The combined hybrid network backbone and cloud video processing services offering from Speedcast Media Network is ideal for transporting video and data content from any origination source to any destination — in any format for multiple platforms — and for everything from aggregation and contribution to integrated channel playout, OTT streaming, and distribution.

Speedcast Media Network's cloud video processing services include Speedcast Vector℠, a virtualized integrated playout solution and digital headend that supports multiplatform processing for master control playout, encoding, and packaging, and takes advantage of the hybrid network for global distribution to multiple platforms. Speedcast Media Network also provides cloud-based content management for OTT streaming and video analytics.

With ubiquitous access to more than 80 satellites via the company's 40 teleports, Speedcast Media Network provides the most extensive satellite capacity globally and connects to an integrated fiber, cellular, MPLS backbone spanning 50 points of presence (POPS), with links to the AWS cloud. Speedcast Media Network also offers Global IP Transport, a fully-managed IP transport service for secure delivery of low-latency broadcast-quality content. The IP transport service provides guaranteed bandwidth with no congestion and 99.99 percent availability backed by intelligent network management.

"As consumer demand for high-quality video content continues to grow, broadcasters and media companies need more efficient and cost-effective content delivery methods," said Senior Vice President of Media Barrie Woolston at Speedcast. "The Speedcast Media Network combines years of experience transporting secure content over a highly available infrastructure at a global scale with deep-rooted expertise in broadcast and IT system-integration engineering. The result is a fully managed, robust, agile, and flexible solution, with a massive network footprint that allows media companies to unlock new business models and expand their current service offerings with the utmost efficiency and affordability."

Services and technologies showcased at the 2019 NAB Show will include:

Managed Video and Global IP Transport services within Speedcast Media Network, which feature hybrid connectivity tailored for secure live, linear, and digital content delivery anywhere around the world, with low latency and high availability.

Speedcast Vector, a virtualized integrated playout and digital headend solution. Vector simplifies the processing, packaging, and customization of video content for multiplatform delivery, allowing media companies with an on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based solution to scale up and deliver hundreds of channels to consumers.

Tempo℠ Enterprise Communications and Training Platform, a secure cloud system for managing and streaming live and VOD enterprise communications and interactive training content, with advanced multicast streaming technology to minimize bandwidth consumption on the enterprise network.

Speedcast will exhibit at the 2019 NAB Show April 8-11 in Las Vegas at Booth SU13310.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT, and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Media, Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Cruise, NGOs, and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

