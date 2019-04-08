Sonnet Showcases Adobe Creative Cloud Applications' Support for eGPU at NAB 2019

IRVINE, Calif. — April 3, 2019 — Sonnet Technologies will showcase its award-winning eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650 eGPU expansion chassis and the AMD Radeon™ Pro WX 9100 GPU card providing support for Adobe® Premiere® Pro and After Effects® in the Adobe booth and in the AMD meeting room at the 2019 NAB Show. The new releases of Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Adobe Media Encoder — all part of Adobe Creative Cloud® — take advantage of Thunderbolt-connected eGPUs to enhance their performance. Demonstrations in each company's booth will include Sonnet Technologies' eGFX Breakaway Box 650 eGPU expansion chassis and the AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100 graphics card. The combination delivers excellent performance for content creators in demanding video workflows, saving them critical production time.

"Creative professionals will appreciate the performance improvements achieved using Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway Box 650 and AMD's Radeon Pro WX 9100 graphics card," commented Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video. "eGPU-enhanced workflows in our key Creative Cloud applications mean faster production turnaround. We look forward to demonstrating this in our booth at NAB 2019."

Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway Box 650 is a Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCI Express® (PCIe®) expansion chassis designed and qualified for the AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100 and other high-performance graphics cards — making it ideal for video professionals who need to run bandwidth-intensive graphics applications on their eGFX-compatible notebook, all-in-one, or other small-form-factor computers. The unit connects the computer via a single Thunderbolt 3 cable and enables data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s.

"Since we began shipping the eGFX Breakaway Box two years ago, one of the most frequent questions we have been asked is: Will it accelerate Adobe Premiere Pro? We are extremely happy to now be able to report substantial acceleration," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "In our booth at NAB, we will be demonstrating two eGFX Breakaway Box 650s, each with an AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100, connected to an iMac Pro running these Adobe Creative Cloud apps."

Richard Callery, senior manager of developer relations, professional graphics for AMD, noted, "The unique combination of Sonnet, Adobe, and AMD technologies enables content creators to effectively cut their ProRes 422 4K, H.264 export time by more than half. This is incredibly important to creators who love to export their videos to YouTube. With a traditional setup, a 15-second clip can take about 70 seconds to export. But when creators use the Sonnet system powered by the AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100, normal ProRes 422 4K, H.264 export time is cut to about 29 seconds.*"

Attendees of the 2019 NAB Show will be able to view the solutions in Adobe Booth SL5610, Sonnet Technologies Booth SL10521, and the AMD meeting room, S114LMR, all located in the South Hall in the lower level of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

Adobe at NAB 2019

At NAB 2019, Adobe will showcase smarter video and audio tools for improved performance and richer storytelling. The powerful new updates available today in Adobe Creative Cloud tools include ground-breaking Content-Aware Fill for video, powered by Adobe Sensei, to remove unwanted objects from footage, along with new capabilities for fine-tuning graphics, automating animations, refining audio mixing, and organizing and preparing media. Adobe Creative Cloud offers the world's best video apps and services with the most deeply integrated product workflows. NAB attendees can see the latest product demos at the Adobe booth (SL5610, South Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center) and at more than 100 partner booths April 8-11. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Video Links https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drlUWYh_U4I

Video Caption: Adobe® Premiere® Pro 13.1 NEW Multi-GPU Enhancements With eGPU Support

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

* Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of March 11, 2019, on a test system comprising a MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017), 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 16GB RAM, macOS Mojave, AMD Radeon Pro 560 with/without Sonnet 650 eGPU featuring AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100. Benchmark Application: Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/190403Sonnet.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet-egfx_breakaway_box_650.jpg

Image Caption: eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650 Thunderbolt™ 3 Expansion System for Desktop GPU or Other PCIe® Cards

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@SonnetTech%20and%20@AMD%20showcase%20@Adobe%20Creative%20Cloud%20applications%27%20support%20for%20eGPU%20at%20the%202019%20@NABShow.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2OKGKWm

Follow Sonnet Technologies:

Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/SonnetTech/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonnet-technologies/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SonnetTech/playlists