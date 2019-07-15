Sonnet Announces Professional Dual-Slot RED MINI-MAG Thunderbolt 3 Card Reader

IRVINE, Calif. — July 10, 2019

What's New:

Sonnet Technologies today announced the SF3™ Series – RED MINI-MAG® Pro Card Reader, the latest model in its expanding family of professional media readers. The SF3 Series – RED MINI-MAG Pro Card Reader features dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt™ 3 interface. RED MINI-MAGs are the official SSD media for RED Digital Still and Motion Cameras.

What It Does:

Compatible with Mac® Windows®, and Linux® computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports, the SF3 Series – RED MINI-MAG Pro Card Reader ingests footage from two RED MINI-MAGs at the same time at their maximum speeds. Designed for demanding workflows, Sonnet's SF3 Series card readers are built with rugged aluminum enclosures and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. These features enable users to stack and connect up to six readers in a daisy chain to their computer through a single cable, and ingest footage from four, six, or more cards simultaneously. The Sonnet reader is also compatible with older Macs with Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt ports when used with the bidirectional Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter and a Thunderbolt cable (both sold separately).

Why It's Important:

With the move to shooting footage in 8K and at high frame rates, RED MINI-MAGs fill up fast, and the need for a tool that accelerates offloading footage from multiple cards is greater than ever. The SF3 Series – RED MINI-MAG Pro Card Reader was designed to meet the time-sensitive demands digital imaging technicians (DITs) and post professionals face on location and in edit suites. By itself, one Sonnet reader can ingest files simultaneously from two cards at up to 1,060 MB/s, cutting ingest times in half (or better) compared to any single-slot reader available. Users can connect three Sonnet readers to their computer to exploit Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s bandwidth and ingest six RED MINI-MAGs in the same time it takes to ingest one card of the same capacity via any single-slot reader.

How It's Unique:

Certified RED APPROVED, Sonnet's SF3 Series – RED MINI-MAG Pro Card Reader is the most portable dual-slot MINI-MAG reader available. For digital imaging technicians (DIT's) working multicamera shoots or in a small space, the ability to stack multiple SF3 Series RED MINI-MAG, SxS™, and CFast™ 2.0 readers in the same footprint is convenient, while connecting them all to the computer through a single cable is game-changing. Being able to ingest multiple cards simultaneously means that users can complete the ingest process — without swapping cards — in a little as one-sixth the time required using single-slot readers. For users who need to mount their gear in equipment racks, Sonnet SF3 Series readers include threaded mounting holes to support installation in a standard rack shelf, enabling side-by-side mounting of two readers in 1U of rack space.

When You Can Get It:

The SF3 Series – RED MINI-MAG Pro Card Reader (part number SF3-2RMM) will be available starting on July 15 at a suggested retail price of $299.

More Context: http://www.sonnettech.com/product/sf3-red-mini-mag-card-reader.html

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Caption: Sonnet SF3™ Series – RED MINI-MAG® Pro Card Reader

Image Caption: Sonnet SF3™ Series – RED MINI-MAG® Pro Card Reader, SxS™ Pro Card Reader, and CFast™ 2.0 Pro Card Reader

Video Caption: Sonnet SF3™ Series – RED MINI-MAG® Pro Card Reader Product Overview

