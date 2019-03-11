SMPTE Opens Call for Papers for SMPTE 2019 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — March 11, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, is seeking technical manuscript proposals for the SMPTE 2019 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2019), Oct. 21-26, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. Abstracts must be submitted online no later than April 30.

Authors of manuscript proposals selected by the SMPTE 2019 program committee will have the opportunity to present at the event and network with the industry's most esteemed technology thought leaders and engineering executives during the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. Program sessions will address advancements in current technology, plus future-looking developments in media technology, content creation, image and sound, and the allied arts and sciences.

Following SMPTE 2019, SMPTE will publish accepted manuscripts to the SMPTE Digital Library hosted on the IEEE Xplore platform, and video of each paper presentation will be posted to the Society's YouTube channel. Submitted manuscripts will also go through peer review for possible publication in the award-winning SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

Proposed papers must be informational, high-quality, and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry. Preference will be given to forward-thinking proposals and particularly to research-based proposals addressing cutting-edge technology. The program committee is also interested in the perspective of the next generation of storytellers and industry leaders, and student papers are strongly encouraged. Papers that are of a commercial or promotional nature will not be considered.

Early submission of paper proposals will ensure consideration by the SMPTE 2019 program committee. Two SMPTE Fellows will co-chair this year's program committee: SMPTE Education Vice President Sara J. Kudrle, product marketing manager for playout at Imagine Communications, and Thomas Edwards, vice president engineering and development at Fox.

"The papers presented at SMPTE 2019 will shape the future of media infrastructures, workflows, and storytelling from both a technical and creative perspective," said Kudrle. "We're seeking abstracts from current and upcoming experts that represent a wide range of topics and perspectives across the global motion-picture, television, and professional media industry."

Examples of Possible SMPTE 2019 Paper Topics

• UHD, HDR, 4K, high frame rate (HFR)

• Future of media distributions (OTT, ATSC 3.0, mobile)

• Media infrastructure and control (SDI, IP)

• Workflow management (file-based, automation)

• Cloud and virtualized media processing

• Image acquisition and processing

• Content management and storage, restoration, and preservation

• Cinema processing and projection technology

• Human perception of images or sound

• Quality and monitoring of images and sound

• New compression techniques and implementations

• Content and network security

• New techniques in audio (scene-based production, compression, transport, immersive)

• Advances in display technologies

• Future media technologies, such as virtual reality/augmented reality/mixed reality and 360-degree video (VR/AR/MR)

• Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in professional content creation

• Encouraging inclusion and diversity in STEM

A more comprehensive listing of potential topics, along with instructions on how to submit an abstract, is available at 2019.smpte.org.

Final proposal selection and notification to authors will occur no later than June 15. Selected presenters must be able to commit to providing an electronic version of the final technical manuscript to the Society no later than Sept. 20, to ensure SMPTE has time to process papers for the conference.

Held annually by SMPTE, the annual technical conference is the world's premier forum for exploring the evolution of media and entertainment technology. SMPTE 2019 will feature a high-tech exhibit hall, three days of technical sessions, and enhanced networking events, all of which bring attendees unparalleled opportunities for professional development, relationship building, and "mind sharing." Exhibitors and sponsors of SMPTE 2019 are provided with unique opportunities to showcase their latest products and technologies while increasing brand visibility.

Details about SMPTE 2019 will continue to be updated at 2019.smpte.org.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

# # #

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/190311SMPTE.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE2019-Logo.png

Photo Description: SMPTE 2019 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition Logo

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Call%20for%20Papers%20Open%20@smpteconnect%20for%20%23SMPTE2019%20Annual%20Technical%20Conference%20%26%20Exhibition%20-%20http://bit.ly/2XRriMj