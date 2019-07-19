SMPTE Accepting Technical Manuscripts for Publication Consideration in SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — July 18, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, is seeking technical manuscripts for peer review and possible publication in upcoming issues of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. Published 10 times per year, with nine print/online editions and one online-only edition, the award-winning Motion Imaging Journal gives readers a window into the technical world of motion-imaging science. Each issue covers a particular topic, and past issues have focused on themes such as file-based workflow, compression, UHD/HDR, audio, distribution formats, machine learning, cloud technologies, content management, display, over-the-top, and digital cinema.

All manuscripts published in the Journal undergo an extensive peer-review process, and the SMPTE Editorial Board ultimately determines if a paper will be published and in which issue. If selected, the benefits include:

• Demonstration of author's expertise and technical knowledge

• The opportunity to take a deep dive into a specific topic

• A chance to be published in SMPTE's well-respected, award-winning journal known for thought leadership, timely perspectives on critical topics, and identified by SMPTE Members as the No. 1 member benefit

Manuscripts submitted for publication in the Journal must be informational and well-crafted, and they must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry. Preference will be given to forward-thinking papers and particularly to research-based manuscripts addressing cutting-edge technology. Manuscripts that are of a commercial or promotional nature will not be considered.

SMPTE is accepting manuscripts now for review, and the process typically takes five months. The Society does not charge a fee for publishing, but it does retain the copyright to the paper. (SMPTE grants the author certain rights in the referencing and reuse of the published paper.)

For guidelines on submitting a manuscript, visit https://www.smpte.org/publications/submit_paper. Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

