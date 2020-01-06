Sinclair Broadcast Group Incorporates Triveni Digital's NextGen TV Service Quality Assurance Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J. — Jan. 6, 2020 — Triveni Digital today announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the U.S., is optimizing its service quality assurance operations with Triveni Digital solutions. Sinclair has purchased 30 of Triveni Digital's StreamScope® XM MT ATSC 1.0 Analyzer and ATSC 3.0 combo units, and 10 StreamScope XM Verifier software applications to simplify its transition to NextGen TV. Based on Triveni Digital's unified, software-based solutions that support both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, Sinclair will be able maintain quality of service for its viewers across both delivery platforms, which will be in use for many years to come.

"Part of our success as a leading provider of local sports and news stems from a deep commitment to delivering high-quality television experiences, and that will be even more imperative in the NextGen TV era," said Harvey Arnold, vice president of engineering at Sinclair Broadcast Group. "Triveni Digital continues to be our longstanding technology provider, answering our requirements for flexible, reliable, and user-friendly service quality assurance tools that support both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 transmissions. We've been working with the Triveni Digital team for many years and are happy to extend that relationship to NextGen TV."

Using Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM MT Analyzers, Sinclair can perform critical RF measurements, such as modulation performance analysis, error vector magnitude, pre- and post-FEC bit error detection, frequency shift, and sample rate offset. StreamScope XM Verifier is designed for receiving, verifying, and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams via ROUTE, MMTP, or SLTP protocols. Easy to install on any Windows-compatible device, the StreamScope XM Verifier app eliminates the need to carry around additional analyzer equipment, which will reduce Sinclair's opex.

"As the operator of 191 television stations, Sinclair has a critical need for service quality assurance equipment that is efficient, simple to use, and cost-effective," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital. "Our ATSC 3.0 broadcast analysis and verification tools provide Sinclair with improved service visibility and portability, enabling its stations to quickly detect, isolate, and resolve issues with the complex new broadcast technology. Just as important, our combo systems help maintain quality across both generations of the ATSC standard. Sinclair has one of the best station engineering teams in the industry, and we are especially thrilled that they have elected to work with us on NextGen TV."

