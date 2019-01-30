Signiant CTO Ian Hamilton to Demonstrate Latest Advancements in the Company’s SaaS Platform at the HPA Tech Retreat

Executive leaders from Signiant Inc, a long-time market leader in intelligent file transfer, will demonstrate the company’s latest innovations and host two roundtable discussions at the 2019 HPA Tech Retreat®, held from February 12-16, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA, USA.

Signiant’s enterprise software connects the global media supply chain, enabling fast, seamless access to any size content, stored anywhere in the world.

In the Innovation Zone at the HPA Tech Retreat, Signiant CTO, Ian Hamilton, will be demonstrating new, advanced capabilities of the company’s SaaS platform. The demonstration will show:

· Automated movement of an IMF asset from on-premises storage to a Signiant Media Shuttle Share portal that is connected to cloud storage

· Automated generation of a proxy for each CPL in the IMF

· Allowing an end user to open and explore the IMF package in the Share portal to display the CPLs

· Preview any of the CPL in the IMF package (using the proxy for the CPL) with on-the-fly, user-specific, watermarking

“As the media industry continues to leverage cloud technology, this demonstration is a powerful example of how Signiant’s SaaS platform can connect people, systems and cloud services via loosely coupled, event-driven integration, ” said Hamilton.

In addition to the practical demonstrations, two of Signiant’s senior leadership team will host breakfast roundtables. CTO Ian Hamilton will lead a discussion on ‘Right sizing media services in the cloud’, while Kevin Scott, Chief Business Development Officer, will look at ‘IT Challenges in the wake of a merger’.

For more details and to register to attend the HPA Tech Retreat, visit:

https://hpaonline.com/

