Sigma Announces Its October Lens Workshops Lineup

Ronkonkoma, NY – September 27, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Lens Workshops lineup for October, inviting photographers in New York, California, Virginia and Wisconsin to take advantage of versatile training, hands-on experience with Sigma lenses and networking opportunities available to them in their backyard.

Sigma Lens Workshops October Lineup:

Sigma’s Marc Farb will lead a packed workshop at B&H on October 3, 2018 in New York, NY. Marc is an experienced instructor and photography enthusiast with over 30 years of professional experience.

Agenda:

· Wednesday, October 3 10:30am-12:00pm – Sports 102 – Attendees will learn the tools and techniques to make sports images more impactful from capture to final print

· Wednesday, October 3 12:30-2:00pm – Photo Walk on the High Line – Marc will lead a photo walk to the High Line to put the tools he taught to use

· Wednesday, October 3 2:00-3:00pm – Q&A at B&H – Marc will be available to answer any remaining lens questions at B&H

B&H – 420 9 Ave, New York, NY 10001

FREE; Register Here

Sigma’s Jared Ivy will lead a two-day workshop at Samy’s Camera and Peterson Automotive Museum from October 6-7, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. With over 20 years of professional experience, Jared loves traveling and teaching various photography genres, including architecture, fashion, portraiture, product and nature.

Agenda:

· Saturday, October 6 11:00am-12:00pm – Sports Action 101 – Attendees are invited to this informative workshop to learn how to shoot better images for fast action sports and what Sigma lenses are best for each shot. FREE; Register Here

· Saturday, October 61:00-2:00pm – Street & Urban Landscape – This lecture will focus on gear and settings that will best assist in capturing urban beauty. FREE; Register Here

· Saturday, October 63:00-4:00pm – Visual Storytelling – Attendees will learn how to capture authentic and candid images of their subjects while visually painting a narrative to engage their viewers. This workshop will cover techniques to deliver more impactful photos that can be applied to editorial assignments, commercial lifestyle campaigns or personal work. FREE; Register Here

· Sunday, October 711:00am-3:00pm – Portraiture Lecture & Live Model Shoot – This workshop at Petersen Automotive Museum will focus on how to purposely illustrate a subject and their personality using different lenses while incorporating backgrounds and posing. The workshop will highlight both traditional and environmental portraits in studio and outdoors, whether using artificial or natural lighting. $24.99; Register Here

Samy’s Camera LA – 475 S. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Petersen Automotive Museum – 6060 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Sigma’s Marc Farb will lead a two-day macro photography workshop at Ace Photo from October 7-8,2018 in Ashburn, VA.

Agenda:

· Saturday, October 6 1:00-2:30pm – Macro Photography Class – Marc Farb will provide an informative lecture on how to choose a macro lens, the proper accessories and the right environment for macro photography.

· Sunday, October 7 10:00am-1:00pm – Scavenger Hunt Photo Walk – Participants will meet at the Lucketts Market for a Scavenger Hunt Photo Walk with Sigma macro lenses available on loan.

Ace Photo – 44710 Cape Ct. Suite 122, Ashburn, VA 20147

$24.00; Register Here

Sigma’s Brian Matsumoto will lead a two-day Intro to Street Photography workshop at Art’s Cameras Plus from October 12-13, 2018 in Greenfield, WI.

Agenda

· Friday, October 12 4:00-5:00pm – Street Photography Class – This visual course will cover the fundamentals of photographing urban landscape, how to make visual sense of streets around you, and how to choose the best lenses and camera settings to capture them.

· Friday, October 12 1:00pm-2:00pm – Photo Walk – Join Brian for a photo walk in the Wauwatosa Village for a hands-on shooting experience with Sigma lenses.

· Saturday, October 13– In-Store Demo Day – Art’s Cameras Plus will host an in-store demo with Brian where he’ll showcase Sigma’s lens lineup and answer questions.

Art’s Camera Plus – 4981 S 76 Street, Greenfield, WI 53220

Class & Photo Walk – $49.00; Register Here

Photo Walk Only – $25.00; Register Here

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the program engages photographers eager to learn new techniques and refine their photography skills through a series of classroom lectures and hands-on workshops. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, each workshop session hones in on a specific genre of photography such as portraiture, landscape, astrophotography and more. Normally a two-day workshop event, day one will focus on theory and educational best practices such as lighting, gear setup, camera settings, lens focal length and more. On day two, attendees put their newly acquired knowledge to the test with immersive hands-on, real world photo shoots and photo walks. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to join in. The upcoming workshops schedule and details, including registration, cost, special promotions and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

####