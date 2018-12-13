The Sigma Holiday Sale Is Back!

Ronkonkoma, NY – December 13, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, has brought back its popular holiday sale, offering instant savings of up to $150.00 on its most sought-after Art and Contemporary lenses and accessories. The promotion comes shortly after Sigma’s successful Black Friday sale and allows even more photographers to make their wishes come true this holiday season. The offer spans for over three weeks and into the New Year, beginning today, Thursday, December 13th, 2018 through Monday, January 7th, 2019, exclusively at authorized Sigma dealers in the US and sigmaphoto.com. This promo is subject to availability and cannot be combined with other offers.

The current sale features Sigma’s fan-favorite Global Vision lenses, with each one handcrafted in Aizu, Japan. Sigma lenses boast highest-quality build, incredible optical performance and outstanding sharpness. Sigma strives to facilitate artistic expression for photographers of all genres, continuously reinvesting in its R&D and expanding its Global Vision lens lineup with new innovative lenses photographers have come to love. During this holiday sale, enthusiast and professional photographers alike can choose from a variety of wide-angle, standard and telephoto prime and zoom lenses and accessories. With the year coming to an end, this is the perfect opportunity to gift yourself or loved ones a new lens to start 2019 with the fresh perspective.

What’s on Sale

Sigma Prime Art Lenses

• 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 30mm F1.4 DC HSM Art ($499 Retail Price) - $50.00 off

• 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art ($569 Retail Price) - $50.00 off

• 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,399 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

Sigma Zoom Art Lenses

• 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 24-35mm F2 DG HSM Art ($999 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

• 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

Sigma Contemporary Lenses

• 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($1,089 Retail Price) - $150.00 off

Sigma Accessories

• Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) - $100.00 off

More details about the Sigma Holiday Sale can be found at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/lp/holiday-art-sale.

