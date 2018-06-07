Sigma Heads to Adorama INSPIRE to Support the Creative Community

Ronkonkoma, NY – June 7, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its participation in Adorama INSPIRE, a brand new, weeklong event filled with designed-to-share experiences for visual storytellers. Offering education, inspiration, a networking platform and hands-on gear testing, Adorama INSPIRE will take place June 25 through July 1 in and around New York City and features prominent industry creatives including Sigma Pros and many more.

INSPIRE: Capturing Adventure in the Great Outdoors with Sigma Pro Liam Doran

Kicking off the Adorama INSPIRE event is renowned adventure photographer Liam Doran’s session on Outdoor Sports and Travel Photography. A Sigma Pro veteran, Liam will share his secrets to capturing his most iconic images and commercial covers including the gear used, lens choices for each image, camera settings and timing.

When: June 25 from 10:00am-12:00pm

Where: Union Square Ballroom (27 Union Square West, New York, NY 10003)

Cost: FREE

An outdoor sports and adventure travel photographer based in Colorado, Liam’s work covers all aspects of outdoor mountain life including skiing, biking, trail running and fly-fishing as well as travel and lifestyle. His images appear regularly in commercial advertising and in today’s top magazines including Powder, Outside, Ski, Skiing, Trail Runner, Mountain Magazine and more. For more information, visit his website at www.liamdoranphotography.com or follow him on Instagram at @liamdoranphotography.

Register here: https://bit.ly/2LpZUOp.

INSPIRE: Central Park Zoo Shoot with Sigma Pro David FitzSimmons

Adorama INSPIRE attendees are invited to come to the Central Park Zoo where Sigma Pro and noted animal photographer David FitzSimmons will be leading a photo shoot. David will share his tips and tricks for photographing animals in a zoo setting. As part of the Sigma sponsored workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to borrow Sigma lenses for the shoot and get feedback from a Sigma Pro (please bring photo ID, camera and memory card).

When: June 28 from 10:00am-1:00pm

Where: Central Park Zoo (E 64th St & 5th Ave New York, NY 10021)

Cost: $20

David FitzSimmons is an award-winning photographer and writer. He has photographed and written for various magazines, including Outdoor Photographer, Popular Photography, Professional Photographer and Shutterbug. David’s most recent publications include Animals of Ohio’s Ponds and Vernal Pools, Curious Critters, Curious Critter Volume Two and Curious Critters Marine, which have won multiple national book awards and sold over 100,000 copies. For more information, visit his website at http://www.fitzsimmonsphotography.com/.

Register here: https://bit.ly/2JbRr4G.

Get Hands-On with the Latest Sigma Global Vision Lenses at the Adorama INSPIRE Expo

Come to the Sigma booth and check out the full line of Sigma Global Vision Art and Contemporary lenses. Sigma technical representative Marc Farb will be available to answer your questions and highlight features and benefits of the latest Sigma glass. Sigma will also be offering a special promo on select lenses during the expo.

When: Friday, June 29th from 10am-5pm & Sunday, July 1st from 10am-5pm*

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W 18th St New York, NY 10011)

Cost: FREE

*The Adorama INSPIRE Expo will be closed Saturday, June 30th.

Register to attend on Friday, June 29: https://bit.ly/2Jkk8sl.

Register to attend on Sunday, July 1: https://bit.ly/2IOFdxY.

Adorama INSPIRE Event Schedule: https://www.adorama.com/g/inspire-2018-schedule.

