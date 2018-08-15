Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art Lens Wins Prestigious 2018-19 EISA Award

Ronkonkoma, NY – August 15, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessories manufacturer, announced today that it has been honored with the esteemed 2018-19 EISA DSLR Zoom Lens Award for its large-aperture, ultra-wide-angle, full-frame 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art lens. It is the fourth award this year for the lens that boasts imperceptible distortion, great sharpness and virtually no chromatic aberration, making it the ideal solution for landscape and architecture photography. With robust build quality and protective sealing against dust and splashes, this lens can be used with confidence in most weather conditions. Available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts for just $1299 USD, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art radically outperforms its competitors and furthers Sigma’s mission to facilitate artistic expression with the best quality optics available on the market.

One of the most popular lenses in the Sigma Global Vision lens collection, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art has proven to also be one of the most impressive 2018 Sigma lens innovations so far, having scored four prestigious industry accolades, including:

EISA DSLR Zoom Lens 2018-19 Award presented to Sigma by EISA, a unique association of 55 special interest magazines from over 25 European countries, as well as other countries including the USA and Australia. The EISA member magazines meet to decide which products covered by them during that year deserve the coveted EISA Award. The six categories under consideration include: Photography, Mobile Devices, Hi-Fi, Home Theater Audio, Home Theater Display & Video, and In-Car Electronics.

presented to Sigma by EISA, a unique association of 55 special interest magazines from over 25 European countries, as well as other countries including the USA and Australia. The EISA member magazines meet to decide which products covered by them during that year deserve the coveted EISA Award. The six categories under consideration include: Photography, Mobile Devices, Hi-Fi, Home Theater Audio, Home Theater Display & Video, and In-Car Electronics. NewBay Best of Show Award presented by Digital Video rewarded the lens’ innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance.

presented by Digital Video rewarded the lens’ innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance. Videomaker Best of Show Award recognized it as the Best Lens of NAB for its top-level optical performance throughout the zoom range.

recognized it as the Best Lens of NAB for its top-level optical performance throughout the zoom range. TIPA Best DSLR Wide Angle Zoom Lens Award highlighted its sharpness, near zero distortion and high-speed and high-accuracy AF.

About Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art Lens

Designed for 50-megapixel plus cameras, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art achieves the legendary Art lens sharpness with three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements, including one 80mm high precision molded glass aspherical element. With near zero distortion (less than 1%) and minimal transverse chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, the Sigma 14-24mm offers constant F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and delivers optimal image quality at every focal length and shooting distance. The high-speed, high-accuracy autofocus allows photographers to capture incredible, in-the-moment images.

In addition, addressing the rising popularity of multi-camera productions, especially using ultra wide-angle lenses in shooting virtual reality (VR) content, Sigma has introduced its Front Conversion Service (fee-based). Converting the petal-type hood of the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art to an exclusive round component allows for the lens to be used in various VR scenarios without the risk of interfering with other lenses in the VR rig or undesired shadows in the content.

About Sigma Art Lenses

Sigma’s award-winning Global Vision Art lenses are defined by their edge-to-edge, uncompromising image quality. Best-in-class optics combined with outstanding craftsmanship give photographers a lens that enables the ultimate in artistic expression. The award-winning Art line of large-aperture primes, wide-angle and standard zooms captures portraits, fashion, architecture, landscapes and more with groundbreaking sharpness and clarity.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quat-tro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

