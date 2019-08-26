SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Raises The Bar With Two Post-Conference Events

AUGUST 26, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Enabling new consumer services by leveraging intelligent connectivity across converged networks and open source as a driver of innovation will be the focus of two post-conference events following SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

“Network Convergence and Intelligent Connectivity in the 5G Era,” presented by AMDOCS, and “Leveraging the Open Source Community as a Force Multiplier and Innovation House,” presented by ADTRAN, will be held simultaneously from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. More than 300 attendees already have registered for the events, which will feature presentations by a cross-section of industry technology experts.

Headlined by Shelly Palmer, one of LinkedIn’s Top Voices in Technology, “Network Convergence and Intelligent Connectivity in the 5G Era” will discuss how cable system operators’ unique sets of network assets enable support of a wide range of use cases while continuing to lower cost/bit within tough competitive markets. AMDOCS speakers including Ken Roulier, CTO, Integrated Carriers & MSOs, and Yogen Patel, Head of Product and Solutions Marketing, will explore how MSOs can extend networks with modular, open and standards-based solutions and will highlight innovative solutions across such areas as CBRS, Edge Compute, WI-Fi offload, MVNO, IOT, Cloud, Virtualization and more.

“Leveraging the Open Source Community as a Force Multiplier and Innovation House” is an interactive session that will focus on how cable can harness the disruptive capabilities of open source to accelerate innovation and deliver on the next-generation cable network. Featuring speakers from major MSOs, SCTE•ISBE, prpl Foundation and ADTRAN, as well as industry analysts, the session includes three panel discussions that will explore open source standards, industry intiatives, use cases and lessons learned that impact the head-end/hubsite, outside plant infrastructure and smart home network. The panels will cover topics such as ONOS/Trellis architectures, White-box infrastructure, Virtualization, Generic Access Platform (GAP), Hardened remote-OLTs, Preconnectorized solutions, FMC and Remote PHY, OpenWRT, Smart Home and IoT Innovations.

While separate registration is required for both the AMDOCS and ADTRAN post-conference events, both are free to Expo full conference registrations.

The premier and largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will take place from Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3. Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

Direct links are available for Cable-Tec Expo attendee registration (https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/), exhibitors ( and sponsorships (https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/).