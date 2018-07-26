RTW Introduces New TM9 19-Inch Rack-Mount Solution at IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, JULY 25, 2018 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is bringing its TM9 TouchMonitor to IBC 2018 (Stand 8.D89) as a 19-inch 4U rack-mount solution (MA4U). The reconfigured unit brings all the audio monitoring features of the standalone RTW TM9 in a new design that is more easily accessible to users in broadcast studio settings.

The TM9 panel-mount version is 235 x 135 x 45 mm (appx 9.25 x 5.35 x 1.8 inches) without the power supply and is ideal for mounting into front panels. The unit comes standard with a USB extension to the front panel and the mounting kit is compatible with DIN 41494/IEC 60297 19-inch 4U racks (483 x 177 x 91 mm).

“We know that the world of broadcast is forever evolving, and our goal is to provide our customers with products that can operate whenever and wherever they may choose,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Mounting into front panels provides customers with the flexibility to set up their workspace according to their individual needs.”

Equipped with RTW’s high-grade nine-inch touch screens and an easy-to-use GUI, the TM9 TouchMonitor offers precision, performance, efficiency and flexibility for audio monitoring. With the graphical user interface of the TM9, instruments can be scaled, randomly positioned and combined in almost every way for optimized use of available screen space. Even multiple instruments of the same type, assigned to different input channels and configurations, can be displayed simultaneously. Plus, a context-sensitive, on-screen help feature supports the user, allowing for setup changes with ease.

The latest firmware version of the TM9, which is also use with the TM7, expands the basic software to a four-channel display; 4x Mono or 2x Stereo/2x Mono. Also, 1x Stereo can be measured without the need of an activated multichannel license. Output routing can be individually adjusted for each preset and all presets can be exported or imported at the same time.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.