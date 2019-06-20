Riedel Communications Chooses Dubai's Venuetech to Distribute Full Product Line in UAE

WUPPERTAL, Germany — June 19, 2019 — Riedel Communications today announced that Venuetech has signed an agreement to become a distributor for Riedel's full line of real-time media network and communications solutions in the Middle East.

Based in Dubai, Venuetech is a leading professional AV systems integrator and distributor serving the broadcast and AV markets throughout UAE.

"Venuetech is the ideal partner to help us bring the Riedel reputation for excellence in signal transport and communications technologies to the vital UAE marketplace," said Ahmed Magd, General Manager, Riedel Middle East and Turkey. "In addition to their in-depth distribution expertise and local market experience, Venuetech has broad and deep knowledge of our product portfolio. The Venuetech team will expand local access to our solutions and provide an outstanding first line of support for our customers."

Venuetech has installed Riedel's MediorNet real-time media distribution network, Artist digital matrix intercom, and other product lines in its showroom in Dubai's Business Bay, and the engineering staff is ready to demonstrate these solutions to customers and respond to any inquiries.

"At Venuetech, we take pride in our partnerships with the most prestigious and innovative manufacturers of media networks and communications systems. Riedel is a fantastic addition to our roster," said Nour Assafiri, the CEO of Venuetech. "With solutions such as MediorNet — one of the world's most versatile, flexible, and reliable media and signal transport networks — and superior intercom systems such as Artist, Riedel is setting standards in communications technology and paving the way for others to follow. We look forward to growing this partnership in the Middle East region and working alongside the Riedel team."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

Photo Caption: Left to right: Nour Assafiri (CEO, Venuetech), Ahmed Magd (GM, Riedel ME & Turkey), Ismat Assafiri (AV Specialist, Venuetech).

