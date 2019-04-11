Riedel and TechSound Partner to Deliver Advanced, VoIP-Based Comms Solutions to Chinese Esports Market

WUPPERTAL, Germany — April 8, 2019 — Riedel Communications today announced its support of TechSound, a Shanghai-based company specializing in audio for international esports teams. TechSound designs and operates advanced player communications systems for China esports clients based on Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom system, Performer partyline system, and MAX headsets. Enabling a cost-saving voice-over-IP (VoIP) remote production workflow for esports events across China, the Riedel gear ensures clear communications not only between players, but also between the remote production staff and on-site referees.

Founded in 2017, TechSound is a rapidly growing consultancy and systems engineering company serving the expanding Chinese esports and live event markets. Inspired by the specific demands and requirements of esports, the company takes a fresh, IP-centered approach to intercom and remote production. TechSound has relied on Riedel solutions from the beginning to provide bespoke communications solutions for music, corporate, exhibition, and traditional sporting events alike.

"TechSound is one of the few companies in China using VoIP systems for remote production of esports competitions. As such, it's the perfect partner for us to expand our presence in the dynamic Asian esports arena. TechSound and its clients can testify to the value of our Artist-based system for delivering the seamless communications critical to running a smooth international event," said Gao Jian, General Manager at Riedel China. "The evolving technical requirements of esports have become a key driver of China's comms industry, and we're pleased to be supporting TechSound in addressing these requirements and achieving an agile and efficient production workflow for esports competitions across multiple geographic sites."

The Riedel Artist system integrates easily with audio routers and consoles in any type of remote broadcast production workflow, and its modular architecture provides a wide range of connectivity options. Participants and the production team can reliably use communications systems from various manufacturers without the need for human interfacing.

For a recent international esports event held in northern China, the Riedel solution enabled TechSound team members to seamlessly integrate intercom, wireless, and walkie-talkie systems from different rental vendors and manufacturers into one communications system. TechSound also manages semipermanently installed season systems, connecting stage referees and players across six Chinese cities back to a centralized production studio.

"With the Riedel solution, our producers can sit in Shanghai and call shows in other cities," said Patrick McGowan, Director at TechSound. "Direct communication with on-stage referees at different venues allows for a remote workflow that saves on hotel and flight costs. Because the solution integrates so well with other production tools, we can easily and cost-effectively add further studios or sites to the production."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190408Riedel-TechSound.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-TechSound.jpg

Photo Caption: Jian Gao, General Manager at Riedel China; Patrick McGowan, Director at TechSound; Cameron O'Neill, Director, Asia Pacific, at Riedel; Raymond Wang, Group Operations Director at TechSound

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20and%20TechSound%20Partner%20to%20Deliver%20Advanced,%20VoIP-Based%20Comms%20Solutions%20to%20Chinese%20Esports%20Market%20-%20http://bit.ly/2I1L5ny

Visit Riedel Communications at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth C6537

Share Press Pack on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Exciting%20news%20from%20@RIEDELnet%20at%20the%202019%20%23NABShow%20-%20http://bit.ly/2I1L5ny%20@NABShow

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications