RED Releases New DSMC2 GEMINI Kit

RED DIGITAL CINEMA today introduced a new DSMC2GEMINI® Kit offering a comprehensive solution for cinematographers who shoot in a variety of environments.

At the heart of the new system is the DSMC2 camera BRAIN with the GEMINI 5K S35 sensor, which leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide greater flexibility in a variety of lighting conditions. Filmmakers can shoot in standard mode for well-lit conditions or low-light mode for darker settings, and operators can easily switch between modes through the camera’s on-screen menu with no down time. RED’s GEMINI delivers incredible dynamic range and produces cinematic quality images.

The new DSMC2 GEMINI Kit features:

· DSMC2 GEMINI 5K S35

· DSMC2 RED Touch 7.0” LCD

· DSMC2 Outrigger Handle

· DSMC2 V-lock with I/O Expander for a variety of input/output selections

· S35 AI CANON Mount

· IDX Duo C98 Battery and IDX VL-2X Battery Charger

· RED Mini-Mag (960 GB) with G-Technology EV Series Reader

· Heavy-Duty Camera Case

The kit provides a premium bundle that is “ready to shoot” when paired with the user’s chosen lens. The newly packaged system is available for purchase on RED.com and RED Authorized Dealers priced at $27,500/£21,700/€24,950.