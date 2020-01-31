Quantum Announces Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq

SAN JOSE, Calif. — January 31, 2020 — Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) announced that the Company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, February 3, 2020 under its existing symbol, "QMCO."

“Listing on Nasdaq signals the end of an arduous restructuring process, and validates our increasing confidence that the new, stronger, profitable Quantum is much better positioned for the future,” commented Jamie Lerner Chairman and CEO, Quantum. “With our relisting, we are pivoting to the second phase of transformation where we will be moving from making the company sustainable on a long-term basis to growing on a long-term basis. We have re-established Quantum as a leader in storing and managing video and video-like data, with differentiated solutions that meet a large and growing need. We have rebuilt the earnings power of Quantum, and we are now poised for sustainable profitability. This profitability gives us tremendous momentum as we further advance our transformation.”

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement: This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, the statements relating to the company’s profitability, long term growth and sustainability, the growing need for our products and the advancement of our transformation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2019. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

