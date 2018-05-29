PMC’s result6 Monitors Give Confetti Institute Students The Benefit Of Great Sound

The Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is equipping six project rooms at its new music and events education hub with PMC result6 compact nearfield reference monitors.

The Nottingham-based Institute, which offers college-level, degree and post graduate courses in music performance, music technology and live and technical events production, as well as film, TV, digital media and games, chose PMC’s two-way active monitors because they offer high resolution and detail, accurate and extended bass and consistent tonal balance at all levels – all at a very affordable price point.

Joe Duckhouse, Chief Technology Officer at Confetti, says: “We tested PMC’s new result6 speakers against a number of competitor brands and were very impressed by their power and presence. Their compact size and ability to cope with music from a wide range of genres was a key factor in our choice, but what really convinced us was PMC’s proprietary ATL™ technology that allows these small speakers to deliver a level of quality that one would normally expect from a much more expensive product.”

The Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is currently building a new home for music and live events in the centre of Nottingham and plans to have the building completed by the end of 2018. Designed by White Mark Ltd, the Marco Island site on Huntingdon Street will be an education hub of European significance and will incorporate three state of the art music studios, rehearsal rooms, sound recording and editing suites, social spaces and a 300-capacity auditorium.

Alongside the result6 nearfields, Confetti has also invested in a pair of PMC 226 monitors for its Studio 2 control room, which will mainly be used for music recording and sound to picture projects.

“By having larger PMC monitors available, we can give students the opportunity to move between project rooms to studio 2 without losing that PMC sound,” Duckhouse adds. “All our studios are multipurpose and interconnected to encourage students to move from one room to another. The simplicity of the result6 monitors helps with this because there are no overly complex DSP-based user options or room profiles to deal with. This means that less experienced students can also use the project rooms with ease and enjoy the benefits of professional quality monitoring.”

Confetti’s new developments are being supported by parent company Nottingham Trent University, which was recently rated Gold for quality of teaching and learning. The investment being poured into the new Marco Island site will ensure that, from October 2018, Confetti students will learn in some of the finest studios in Europe. This will give them a head start into the highly competitive music industry and make Nottingham a “must go to” destination for contemporary music education.

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.

About Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies

Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is a dynamic and progressive learning institute offering real industry vocational and degree training in music technology and performance, games production and games art, film and television, VFX and live events production. Confetti’s creative technologies campus has recently been extended, ambitious growth plans have been supported with investment from from parent company Nottingham Trent University. The Confetti campus features three “hubs” - a new Contemporary Music Hub designed by industry specialists White Mark and featuring recording studios, rehearsal rooms, and a 350 capacity Live Venue, a new Digital Media Hub supporting gaming, animation and VFX course delivery and a superb film and TV production hub.