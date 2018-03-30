Platinum Tools® to Give Away Three EXO™ ezEX-RJ45® Termination & Test Kits During 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 30, 2018 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce that it will give away three new EXO ezEX-RJ45® Termination & Test Kits during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447. Potential winners only need to come by the Platinum Tools booth during the first three days of the show and get scanned in order to gain entry to the daily giveaway. One winner will be awarded days 1-3 of the show.

The winner of Residential Systems “Best of Show” CEDIA 2016 award and the 2017 BICSI Winter Conference Winner for Connectors and Connectorization, the ezEX-RJ45® Termination System with the new EXO Crimp Frame™ is now shipping.

The ezEX-RJ45 Termination & Test Kit (p/n 90148) giveaway includes:

· EXO Crimp Frame with EXO-EX Die

· 5-Inch Electricians Scissors

· Cat5e/6 Cable Jacket Stripper

· ezEX™44 RJ45 connectors (30 pcs)

· TP500 LanSeeker Cable Tester

· Hanging Pouch

Plus

· ezEX™44 Shielded Connectors (10 pcs)

“This is the ideal, complete kit,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “Tester, crimper, scissors, stripper, and connectors, all in a handy hanging pouch. Every professional should have this on hand during every call.”

The new patented EXO™ Crimp Frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45® and ezEX-RJ45®connectors. The tool design allows for future upgrades by purchasing a new die. The new ezEX-RJ45 feed-through connectors with staggered channels matched with the new EXO Crimp Frame + EXO-EX Die are specifically designed to crimp and flush-trim the protruding conductors in a single operation. This patented new termination system couples two concurrently developed and matched solutions for terminating larger cables.

“In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth,” explained Phillips. “To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6A cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. Platinum Tools new patented ezEX-RJ45® Termination System is the solution…providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.”

LanSeeker is a fast, rugged cable tester and tone generator in one unit, displaying cable test results using LED indicators on the main and the self-stored remote unit. An easy-to-use professional grade tool, the LanSeeker is ideal for installation and troubleshooting of twisted pair security and datacom cables, supporting both unshielded or shielded twisted pair, making it a must have for residential and commercial cable installers.

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

