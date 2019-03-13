PHABRIX to demonstrate ST 2110/2022-7, HDR/WCG and 4K/UHD test and measurement instruments at NAB 2019

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions will demonstrate its full range of hybrid IP/SDI, 4K/UHD and HDR/WCG instruments at NAB 2019, on booth N4508.

Hybrid IP/SDI analysis and monitoring for SMPTE 2110 and 2022-7 workflows

PHABRIX will launch a V3.0 software release for its flagship Qx rasterizer at NAB 2019, offering the latest hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement tools. The Qx, now with support for SMPTE 2110 (-20, -30, -31, -40), ST 2059 Precision Time protocol (PTP) and two-port ST 2022-7 seamless protection, provides the simultaneous monitoring of 1 video, 2 audio and 1 ANC data flow in up to 16 active and scalable windows. The two audio flows support up to 16 channels each at 1ms and 125us with either PCM or AES3 Transport. The latest features also include operator status information for PTP, 2022-7 seamless reconstruction and the timing relationship of flows to PTP.

The Qx ST 2110 advanced engineering measurement features available in an upcoming release, and being demonstrated at NAB, include the measurement of ST 2110-21 network compatibility and virtual receiver buffer models, advanced PTP to Flow Timing data view, and Inter-Packet Arrival Times for all flows that contribute to the ST 2022-7 seamless reconstruction.

The Qx rasterizer, together with PHABRIX’s handheld Sx TAG offers an unbeatable solution for hybrid IP/SDI environments. Sx TAG provides support for SMPTE 2110 (-20, -30, -40) encapsulation and decapsulation with ST 2059 PTP. Its new features include SDI to IP and IP to SDI gateways for both ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 as well as the ability to generate an analog reference output slaved to the ST 2059 PTP or 2022-6 IP input.

Advanced SDI interface stress testing

PHABRIX will also be demonstrating the Qx Series’ new SDI-STRESS option, providing an advanced toolset for SDI interface stress testing. Together with its fast, automated 12G-SDI physical layer analysis employing RTE™ (Real-Time Eye) technology, SDI-STRESS provides a world-class solution to SMPTE compliance verification of 12G/4x3G/2x6G/6G/3G/HD-SDI interfaces. The toolset now includes full and windowed eye amplitude histograms with Peak or Mean measurement of eye amplitude, SDI jitter insertion (10Hz to 10MHz, 0.01UI to 16UI), eye amplitude adjustment (+/-10%), risetime, pre-emphasis, signal invert and mute controls operating with either the video pattern generator with pathological overlay as source or a new PRBS Signal Generator (PRBS7, 9, 15, 23, 31), coupled to a new BERT Analyzer tool. In addition, a new Pathological EQ/PLL condition detector with real time trigger over GPI out is provided all under REST API control.

AV Delay Generation and Analysis

AV Delay Generation and Analysis, a new option available on all PHABRIX’s handheld Sx instruments, offers an end-to-end solution for the measurement of audio to video differential delay through a broadcast system. The AV Delay Generator produces an adapted EBU Tech 3305 AV Sync ‘clapperboard’ Test Pattern and is compatible with third party AV delay analyzers including the LAWO V_pro8.

PHABRIX’s Managing Director, Phillip Adams, said, “After a six-month beta program, working closely with some of the industry’s top manufacturers and broadcasters, we’re delighted to launch Qx V3.0 at NAB 2019. Qx’s extensive hybrid IP/SDI, HDR/WCG and 4K/UHD toolsets, together with its fully configurable user interface offers a future-proofed test and measurement solution for customers at every stage of the transition to IP, UHD and HDR.”