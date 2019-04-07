61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards Audio Team Collaborates for Live Broadcast

Santa Monica, Calif. — Only minutes before the start of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, members of the 2019 audio team gathered for a photo at the foot of the stage at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event.

The GRAMMY Awards' technical staff consists of audio pioneers who continually strive to employ the latest in technology to enhance the show. Prominent members of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing were part of the audio team and included GRAMMY Broadcast Production Mix Audio Advisor Ed Cherney; GRAMMY Broadcast Music Mix Audio Advisor Glenn Lorbecki; and GRAMMY Broadcast House Mix Audio Advisor Leslie Ann Jones.

Photograph courtesy of The Recording Academy/WireImage. © 2019 Photograph by Kevin Winter.