New ZYLIA Mix & Master Service Allows Musicians to Optimize Spatial Sound From 360-Degree Recordings

POZNAN, Poland — Aug. 6, 2019 — Zylia, a leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, today launched the ZYLIA Mix & Master service. The one-of-a-kind service helps musicians to get amazing spatial and binaural sound from sessions recorded with the ZYLIA ZM-1 360-degree microphone. For some time, every customer who purchases a ZYLIA MUSIC system, which includes the ZYLIA ZM-1, will get the opportunity to submit four songs to the ZYLIA Mix & Master service — and professional audio mixing and mastering for free.

"The new ZYLIA Mix & Master service allows musicians to take advantage of the skills and experience of our in-house, 3D audio specialists to achieve a unique spatial sound that fans will love," said Tomasz Zernicki, Zylia co-founder and chief technology officer. "With our team of 3D audio engineers mixing and mastering recordings on state-of-the-art studio equipment, musicians and bands can bring their sound to a new, binaural level."

ZYLIA MUSIC is the world's first portable recording studio that allows musicians to capture the entire 360-degree sound scene via 19 high-quality (48-kHz/24-bit resolution) microphones, all incorporated into one compact recording device, plugged directly to a laptop. Designed for musicians and audio creatives, the ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone and ZYLIA Studio software included in ZYLIA MUSIC can autodetect surrounding sound sources and capture them as separate tracks for further individual mixing or automixing. The highly portable system requires only a USB connection to a Mac®, PC, or Windows® tablet for both data transfer and power supply.

By uploading a ZM-1 recording to the ZYLIA Mix & Master service, musicians can focus on the creative flow and leave engineering to the pros at Zylia. The new ZYLIA Mix & Master option within ZYLIA Studio allows users to export the song to the appropriate format. Once the song is uploaded via a custom link, Zylia's in-house sound engineers get to work creating and delivering a master.

For those musicians who want to mix themselves rather than take advantage of the new ZYLIA Mix & Master service, ZYLIA Studio software makes it easy to manually adjust the mix — or quickly and automatically mix tracks in a balanced recording with a single click. Either way, the software is easy to use, offering very natural sound with incredible audio quality.

More information about the Mix & Master service can be found at www.zylia.co/zylia-mix--master-service.html. Further information about Zylia and the company's innovative 360-degree audio recording technology is available at www.zylia.co.

About Zylia

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

Photo Caption: New ZYLIA Mix & Master service allows musicians to optimize spatial sound from 360-degree recordings.

