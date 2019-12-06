New Just Add Power 3G Thin Two-Gang HDMI Wall Plate Transmitter Now Shipping

LARGO, Fla. — Dec. 5, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced that its new third generation (3G) thin two-gang HDMI wall plate transmitter is now shipping. The VBIS-HDIP-707WP2 allows users to easily incorporate laptops and other HDMI devices as sources for their Ultra HD over IP systems while offering a depth of only 1.5 inches to provide integrators with flexible installation options.

"With its slim design, our new two-gang wall plate is ideal for the thin walls common in international installations, while providing integrators with the flexibility of table or podium mounting," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "In addition, the thin wall plate features a field-serviceable modular design, making it easy to service with a screwdriver in the event of damage."

Offering ultra-low latency, the VBIS-HDIP-707WP2 wall plate distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 over a single Cat-5e cable and supports HDMI 2.0 devices and all lossless multichannel audio formats. Additional features include CEC control, image pull, and Plug-Play-Present™ functionality for effortless connection of HDMI sources. To match any décor, the unit's faceplate is available in black, white, or custom colors.

As with all models in the J+P lineup, the 3G wall plate integrates seamlessly with any generation of the company's products, allowing integrators to build a future-proof infrastructure that suits any application requirement.

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

