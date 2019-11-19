New Dalet Cube NG Powers Broadcast Graphics Workflows for Teleticino and IB3

Paris, France – November 19, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today that Teleticino and IB3 are revamping their broadcast graphics capabilities with the new Dalet Cube NG solution powered by the Brainstorm real-time graphics engine. An Italian-language television channel based in Switzerland, Teleticino provides news and entertainment programming for the Ticino canton region. IB3, public radio and television channel of the Balearic Islands in Spain, caters to local viewers’ traditional broadcast and digital platforms. A core component of the Dalet Galaxy five platform for news workflows, Dalet Cube NG enables Teleticino and IB3 to create dynamic branding that up-levels visual news narratives across traditional, digital and social channels.

“With news consumption growth across digital channels and audiences craving image-rich news stories, it’s critical that broadcasters have a connected premium graphics workflow that empowers journalists with tools to add engaging visuals that drive a consistent brand whether they are covering a breaking news event for primetime television or bringing viewers on a content journey across social platforms,” comments Jérémy Krein, Dalet Cube NG Product Manager, Dalet. “With graphics creation and delivery at the heart of the story-centric news workflow, Dalet Cube NG enables a seamless multimedia production experience that is a quantum leap ahead of its predecessor in terms of quality, features and performance. And it’s available today for our Dalet Galaxy five customers.”

A major upgrade to the existing Dalet Cube graphics platform, Dalet Cube NG features a redesigned, highly scalable architecture and modern web-based UI. The embedded, high-performance Brainstorm real-time 3D graphics engine expands on-air and file-based graphics capabilities with its support for 4K and user-defined options, added primitives for building 2D and 3D graphics, support for Unicode fonts and languages, and outstanding transition logic.

Natively connected to Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet Cube NG propels fast-paced news workflows offering live changes on playback with advanced support for updating behaviors and conditions. Its simple-to-use toolset and templates foster rapid adoption across the newsroom, enabling broadcasters to scale the production and delivery of visually impactful, on-brand news packages across all traditional and digital channels. As the Dalet Galaxy five media asset management control layer tracks every graphic object, staff, including journalists, can search on any and every graphic element, making it easy to collaborate and repurpose material. The robust Dalet API enables extensible workflows and services that extend the graphics production and delivery capabilities.

Krein elaborates on the need to have a tightly integrated graphics component, “Clients like Teleticino, who already rely on Dalet Galaxy five for editorial management and process orchestration realize the workflow advantages that seamless integration brings. Dalet Cube NG eliminates the shortcomings of a multi-vendor graphics integration, facilitating full access and control over premium graphical elements within a workflow framework they are already familiar with. Further, as an existing customer, Dalet has an understanding of Teleticino specific needs which is combined with years of experience in designing solutions and workflows for global newsmakers. The combination of fully integrated premium graphics designed by a partner who understands your needs backed by decades of experience ensures a best of breed graphics workflow.”

Combined with Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet Cube NG offers a single-vendor solution that eliminates integration and deployment challenges and lowers cost of ownership.

For more information on Dalet Cube NG and other Dalet solutions, please visit https://www.dalet.com/cube

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

