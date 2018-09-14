MX1's OU Flex Delivers Onsite Connectivity Boost with SML's LTE/WiFi Solution

Sept. 14, 2018 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today that broadcasters and event organisers will be able to make use of a new service providing reliable onsite LTE network and dedicated Wi-Fi hotspots, regardless of the location of their event. This is due to Smart Mobile Labs' (SML) cooperation with MX1 to bundle their LTE technology into the MX1 OU Flex product.

The new feature combines OU Flex's 150 Mbit/sec of reliable bandwidth supplied by SES' powerful satellite fleet and SML's 5G-ready LTE/WiFi hotspot solution. Together these innovations enable crystal-clear high-definition and UHD content to be reliably distributed to a specialised mobile application on the phones of thousands of event spectators and audiences around the world.

SML's LTE technology is based on the company's core technology, Edge Video Orchestrator (EVO), which allows switching of real-time video streams with a low latency and will extend OU Flex connectivity on-location to deliver video, audio, and data streams through a local mobile network for rebroadcasting and Content Delivery Network (CDN) distribution. The combined solution is proven with 4G LTE technology.

OU Flex, which was launched in March 2018, provides a dependable video distribution and bidirectional IP connectivity solution for broadcasters, live event producers, event organisers, and remote operators. The solution works even when terrestrial and mobile networks are congested, and in remote areas, to ensure that over-the-top streaming and social media updates can be executed from the field, while also distributing video feeds to TVs globally.

The new OU Flex feature can be used for a variety of applications. One is extending a network to mobile cameras that deliver focused views of an event to OU Flex-connected spectators onsite and audiences around the world. The mobile application can then offer these shots in a split-screen mode, directed by the viewer's choice. Additionally, the customer can superimpose sponsor information, graphic elements, or social media conversations on top of the video feed, for a total event immersion, all in real time.

"We enhanced the audience experience at a major baseball game with our EVO technology by enabling spectators to use their smartphones or tablets to choose the camera angle from which they'd like to view the game — whether from the pitcher's, catcher's, or cheerleader's point of view," said Andreas Westhoff, CEO of SML. "By combining our solution into MX1's OU Flex, we can go further because of satellite's reliability and reach. Now we will be able to deliver our unique capabilities to customers in remote locations or in network congested situations."

"Cooperating with SML allows event organizers to up their game as they can now offer services to thousands of phones on the ground, which empowers them to provide enhanced experiences to spectators on-location as well as those around the world," said Wilfried Urner, CEO of MX1. "This add-on is a perfect complement to our OU Flex service as it expands the flexibility already offered. We are focused on delivering services that are plug-and-play without compromising on quality, which defines both OU Flex and this new SML add-on."

About SML

Smart Mobile Labs (SML) is the global leader in real-time many-to-many video transmissions with the mission to revolutionize the global market for live video. With its core technology EVO (Edge Video Orchestrator), the company enables secure, dynamic and high-quality distribution of video, audio and data streams over the mobile network — with a hyper-low latency of one millisecond. SML uses its unique technology to create unprecedented solutions for sports & event venues, public safety and connected cars. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. www.smartmobilelabs.com

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

