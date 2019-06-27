Middle Atlantic Integrates Sustainability Into the Award-Winning L7 Lectern Series

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — June 27, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced manufacturing improvements to their newly released, height-adjustable, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, eco-designed lectern, the L7 series. These improvements include reductions in materials use, which saves energy in the manufacturing process as a result of eco-design commitments. Eco-designed products are assessed during the concept phase to identify opportunities to lower the environmental footprint of the product throughout its lifecycle.

"For the last five years, we have been actively integrating sustainability into our manufacturing process as it becomes more essential not only to the environment but also in project specifications," said Timothy Troast, vice president product management at Legrand | AV, Middle Atlantic Products. "The L7 Series is among several new products across Legrand that we identified as being able to contribute to this initiative through changes we made during its design phase, furthering the value of the final product. Legrand's commitment to eco-design aligns with those customers who place a high priority on environmental sustainability and cost efficiencies."

During the design phase of the L7, the team evaluated the opportunities to improve the environmental profile of the product. Legrand's product and engineering teams were able to determine that the L7's original steel design could be refined within the top and inner rack, which led to an overall 78.5 percent decrease in manufacturing time and reductions in energy use for top-rack steel elements.

This achievement is part of Legrand's ongoing global commitment to embed transparency and sustainability into the design and manufacture of its products in the building controls, lighting, electrical and digital infrastructure, AV, and data center sectors, which are necessary for creating high-performance buildings. Legrand has published over 100 environmental product declarations in the form of product environmental profiles and eight health product declarations and has also signed on to participate in the International Living Future Institute's (ILFI's) Living Product 50, deepening its public commitment to product transparency.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings — including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/190627MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_L7.jpg

Image Caption: The New Eco-Designed L7 Series Lectern by Middle Atlantic

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/middleatlantic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.