Middle Atlantic Expands Award-Winning DC Power Distribution Portfolio

New Models Address Consultant and Integrator Feedback from North America and Europe to Maximize Power, Available Outlets, and Protection

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — May 15, 2018 —Middle Atlantic Products has expanded its award-winning DC Power Distribution Series, the industry’s most comprehensive universal DC Power solution for commercial and residential AV. Now featuring higher power capacity and availability for both North American and European installations, the portfolio’s new 200W and 300W models deliver the same innovative features as the 45W DC compact and 125W DC 1RU systems, eliminating the clutter caused by a growing number of DC transformers (“wall warts”) within AV installations. The robust solutions provide reliable multi-level protection on both AC input and DC outputs with individual redundancy built in to ensure maximum reliability.

“DC Power Distribution was the first solution of its kind to help integrators reliably solve the installation challenges posed by powering small devices," said Scott Lowder, director of product management for power at Middle Atlantic. “These new additions to the line solve the challenges our customers encounter when systems employ a high density of DC powered components with similar voltages. In direct response to integrator input, these latest DC Power Distribution products provide industry-leading power — up to 300 watts to power as many as 24 devices — in flexible, easy-to-install form factors to suit any application. This expanded offering allows designers and integrators to optimize any system by improving the reliability, performance, and organization of small devices.”

As devices and applications shrink in size, technology professionals must maximize utility of every AC outlet available, especially in European applications. The newly expanded line of DC power solutions gives AV consultants, integrators, and installers access to the broadest DC power distribution portfolio available. They not only remove messy, space-consuming, unreliable wall warts from the design, but also provide maximum power to support more devices.

The 200W and 300W units provide high current capacity to an industry-leading quantity of outputs — up to 24 devices — maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V. The multi-mount design can be installed in an available 1RU space or at the back or side of the rack for zero-U mounting, providing ultimate installation flexibility. A supported input voltage range of 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz additionally provides design flexibility for international applications.

The new DC Power Distribution models will be on display at InfoComm 2018 at Legrand’s booth C3683. More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

