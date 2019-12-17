Middle Atlantic Celebrates 40 Years of Helping Integrators Build Great Systems

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Dec. 12, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, is celebrating 40 years of engineering professional AV solutions that deliver greater system reliability, efficiency, and flexibility to commercial and residential applications. To mark the occasion, the company held a full week of activities last month, which included opportunities for its manufacturing and office employees to come together to reminisce about Middle Atlantic's rich history, which has led the company to where it is today, nd share their passion for the future of AV. In addition, Middle Atlantic sent treats to its 40 oldest customers to thank them for all their years of support.

"Middle Atlantic was founded with a focus on supporting the professional AV community, which includes our customers as well as our employees," said Tim Troast, vice president and general manager at Legrand | AV, Middle Atlantic Products. "Their service has not only shaped our customer-first mentality but also sparked our innovation that goes beyond our racks and into our furniture and intelligent power solutions. We're incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed to this achievement. We wouldn't be here today if it weren't for their unceasing commitment."

For the past four decades, Middle Atlantic has proven itself to be a true industry leader in engineering AV solutions that are innovative, expertly designed, and solve integrators' toughest challenges. Founded in 1979, the company released its first product: speaker grills. Since that time, Middle Atlantic has gone on to expand its product offering to countless award-winning products and more than 30 patents across a broad range of AV categories. These include the CEDIA Hall of Fame-honored RSH Series Custom Rackshelf and AXS Series rack; the No. 1-selling AV rack, the BGR Series; the L7 Series height-adjustable AV lectern; and the company's innovative power solutions, the DC Power Distribution family and RackLink intelligent power distribution options.

