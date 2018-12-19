LynTec to Showcase Networkable Power Control and Audio Sequencing Solutions at NAMM 2019

LENEXA, Kan. — Dec. 19, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, today announced that it will display its award-winning Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system and the new Xtend Power Control (XPC) remote relay and control system, in Booth 19222 at NAMM 2019, Jan 24-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. NPAC is the industry's only complete, ready-to-install power and zoned lighting control solution that can manage up to 80 amps in a single 2RU unit. The new line of XPC remote relay modules and a standalone controller adds virtually unlimited flexibility to the company's extensive power control options.

"Power control may seem out of place at a show like NAMM, but our solutions are just as integral for audio sequencing as they are for lighting control," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "With NPAC and XPC, customers could trigger a line array on as part of the audio system, and they could integrate that action into their audio powering sequence. Using just one power control platform to manage every device in the AVL platform not only simplifies user operation but also cuts down on time and money spent for maintenance. They can also add our patented, web-based control system to any device that needs to be on the same network, extending their power control and sequencing platform across installs of any size."

At the booth, LynTec will also demonstrate the ready-to-install NPAC rackmount power management solution. It is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. The NPAC series includes four models — 120V or 240V to manage higher voltage loads — and features four 20-amp circuit inputs, with 4 or 8 relays, in a single 2RU enclosure, saving integrators valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. Circuits can fire in any order required, even from unit to unit, with no extra wiring required as long as each NPAC is connected to the network. Outlets can be controlled individually or as a sequenced group with up to 12 zones across 10 units. The unit boasts pre-terminated cables that are ready to plug into existing sources and four NEMA 5-20 outlets (6-20 outlets for the 240V model) that allow for easy connection to gear.

LynTec's new XPC remote relay modules extend beyond the traditional reach of the company's relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, they can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere equipment is located. Each module contains an electrical connection, a power plug, and an Ethernet port. Integration is simple and straightforward: Connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in the equipment that needs power control. Using LynTec's IP-based GUI, users can set up and customize the control and sequencing for each device. The family includes:

• XRM 20 Relay Module: a standalone 20-amp cube enclosure with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs.

• XRM 30 Relay Module: a standalone 30-amp cube enclosure with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle.

• XRS 20 Rack Sequencer: a 1RU rack-mounted enclosure powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three duplex receptacles, each of which has its own relay switch for onboard sequencing.

• XRS 80 Rack Sequencer: a hardwired vertical rack-mounted strip that can manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control.

The XPC standalone controller offers LynTec's trusted RPC control solution that previously was only available in LynTec's RPC series motorized circuit breaker panel, RPCM mobile distro, RPCR wall-mounted relay panel, or NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. Now customers can take advantage of all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller they're already familiar with but in a standalone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure. This eliminates the costs of purchasing preconfigured controllable circuit breakers or relays while providing customers with a way to operate one or more remotely placed relay modules spread out over an extended area or venue. Easy to set up, operate, and maintain, the XPC can manage lighting and AV systems across multiple zones and protocols and offers customizable step rates and delay settings for sequencing, load shedding at the circuit level for emergency off, auto-on for egress lighting, a built-in timer for automated control, and more. In addition to onboard control options, the XPC controller can interface with any third-party control system that communicates with Telnet, HTTP, DMX512, sACN, or contact closure signals.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

Image Caption: LynTec XRS 20, part of the new XPC Remote Relay Module line.

Image Caption: LynTec XPC Remote Relay Module Controller.

Image Caption: LynTec NPAC

